Photos of Lizbeth Rodríguez drenched in sweat in a sports bra (VIDEO)
Lizbeth Rodríguez continues to do her thing drenched in sweat. She shares photos of her workout in a sports bra. She looks hot after a workout.
Lizbeth Rodríguez shares a video of her workout. Lizbeth Rodríguez is one of the most famous personalities in Mexico today and she has a huge Latino following.
The gorgeous Mexican began to venture into social media when she was part of Badabun with her show Exponiendo infieles. Lizbeth later decided to go independent and started her own show, which has become extremely popular.
HER BRA IS COMPLETELY SHEER
It is nothing new that the 28-year-old Mexican makes provocative videos delighting her millions of fans. The videos of the Mexican showing “everything” are all over social media.
On this occasion, in a YouTube video, the beautiful influencer appeared in a sheer white sports bra, completely drenched in sweat, highlighting her curvaceous figure. According to netizens, it was a visual delight.
LIZBETH RODRÍGUEZ WORKING OUT
Lizbeth Rodríguez shamelessly showed off her assets, as she does so often. The Mexican influencer had just finished working out to maintain that gorgeous figure.
On other occasions, the influencer and host has showed her bum while gyrating to reggaeton. It should be noted that Lizbeth also has a large number of followers on OnlyFans, where she posts exclusive content (WATCH VIDEO). Filed Under: Lizbeth Rodríguez drenched in sweat
HER BATHROBE IS FALLING OPEN!
Lizbeth decided to open her bathrobe a little to provoke her millions of followers. There is no doubt that the host knows how to keep people tuned in. However, of course she does not miss the opportunity to leave a little to the imagination.