Photos of Lizbeth Rodríguez drenched in sweat in a sports bra (VIDEO)

Lizbeth Rodríguez continues to do her thing, drenched in sweat.

She shares photos of her workout in a sports bra.

How the Mexican host looks after a hard workout.

Lizbeth Rodríguez shares a video of her workout. Lizbeth Rodríguez is one of the most famous personalities in Mexico today and she has a huge Latino following.

The gorgeous Mexican began to venture into social media when she was part of Badabun with her show Exponiendo infieles. Lizbeth later decided to go independent and started her own show, which has become extremely popular.

HER BRA IS COMPLETELY SHEER

It is nothing new that the 28-year-old Mexican makes provocative videos delighting her millions of fans. The videos of the Mexican showing “everything” are all over social media.

On this occasion, in a YouTube video, the beautiful influencer appeared in a sheer white sports bra, completely drenched in sweat, highlighting her curvaceous figure. According to netizens, it was a visual delight.