Patti LaBelle’s concert was canceled after bomb threat.

Authorities evacuated the venue and are investigating.

No one was injured. Over the weekend singer and actress Patti LaBelle was giving a concert in a famous theater in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin when she was abruptly rushed off stage by her security team. It all happened on the night of Saturday, December 10, after a possible bomb threat was reported at the Riverside Theater, where LaBelle was in the middle of a performance. The songstress was whisked off stage by members of her security team.

Patti LaBelle was giving a concert in Milwaukee when terror struck According to the New York Post, the terrifying moment inside the Riverside Theater was captured by security cameras which show two men running towards the stage and grabbing the microphone stand that Patti LaBelle was using as she held a bouquet of flowers. In the video that has begun to circulate on social media, you can see how the men, dressed in black, run on to the stage, while one of them whispers something in the singer's ear. She shouts "Wait!" One of the men takes her by the arm and forces her to drop the flowers.

The audience was confused The other man held the singer's back as she was taken off stage. You can also see how one more men joins the scene, running in from the right. Holding Patti LaBelle's arm tightly, they guarded her life following a bomb threat. Abruptly the laughter of the people attending the Patti LaBelle concert at the Riverside Theater turned into confused screams after seeing the singer being escorted, detailed the New York Post. It is worth mentioning that the men who in the video were not the attackers, but members of the star's security team.

Police evacuated all theatergoers after the bomb threat Within a few minutes, authorities arrived at the scene evacuated everyone from the theater. They are currently investigating the bomb threat, according to a police statement that was shared by a Milwaukee reporter on Twitter. Fortunately, the threat did not escalate and Patti LaBelle and her audience were unharmed. At first LaBelle did not understand what was happening or why her guards took her away but she is safe and the police are investigating what happened at the Riverside theater. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE