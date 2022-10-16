According to the CDC, an average of 52,000 deaths per year from influenza have been recorded in the United States in the past decade.

In the last year, more than 90 million flu shots have been administered.

Discover why you should get your flu shot every year.

According to The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States there have been an average of between 12,000 and 52,000 annual deaths due to some type of influenza. This disease can be combated with an annual vaccine whose cost is covered by most health insurance.

The flu shot has many benefits and that is why health professionals recommend getting this vaccine, which is not always given as an injection, each fall. Find out why you should get your flu shot every year!

4. It can make the flu milder

According to estimates by health professionals in the United States, each year there are more than 200,000 hospitalizations due to complications from the flu. Between 2017 and 2018, about 80,000 deaths from this disease were recorded.

Getting a flu shot is a good idea because it could help reduce the different complications that arise from this condition, such as sinusitis, otitis, and pneumonia. In addition to reducing the risk of hospitalization, it could also prevent you from feeling severe discomfort at home or missing days of work.