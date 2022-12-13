Jenni Rivera’s brother speaks out about the photos of his sister’s body

The truth about the photos of Jenni Rivera’s remains comes out.

The singer’s brother breaks his silence.

“People must think it was envy or something.” December 9 marked the 10th anniversary of the death of beloved singer Jenni Rivera, who was tragically killed in a plane crash after leaving a concert in Mexico. The singer’s death shocked her fans who could not believe the news. It should be remembered that, after it became known that the aircraft the Diva de la Banda was traveling in had crashed, images of what was alleged to be Jenni Rivera’s remains began circulating on social media and in the press. However, many questioned whether they were real. The truth about the photos of Jenni Rivera’s remains Jenni’s brother, music producer Juan Rivera confirmed his sister’s death to the media on December 9, 2012. However, the mystery of the photos of Jenni’s remains continues to generate controversy and people continue to talk about these images. So far, it is unknown who was responsible for taking the photos that circulated of the singer’s remains, where some of her belongings can also be seen. But now, on the anniversary of her death, her brother Gustavo Rivera breaks his silence and tells the truth about the images.

“People must think that it was envy” One of the most chilling photos that was released was one where Jenni’s foot supposedly appears, many even claim that these photos are fake. The singer’s brother, Gustavo, has revealed to the media the truth behind these terrible snapshots. “People must think that it was envy or something, but I did not let anyone see Jenni. I was the only one who could do everything, I have the photos and the video, I have everything, I have never done anything with it,” Gustavo told morning show Sale el sol about the truth behind the leaked photos of Jenni Rivera’s foot. Filed Under: Photos of Jenni Rivera’s remains

Gustavo breaks his silence Gustavo said he has not shared this material with anyone. His relatives do not have access to this material where the remains of his sister can be seen, including her foot. This, after the tragic plane crash where the singer died, according to Terra. “No one has seen it, nor have my children seen it, nor my wife, nor anyone. I have that stored in a safe in a bank, no one can touch that, ”Gustavo commented regarding the images of his sister. To this day, different stories have emerged about what caused the accident. Filed Under: Photos of Jenni Rivera’s remains

The tragic accident It should be remembered that the singer, better known as the Diva de la Banda, died in the early hours of December 9, 2012, when she was traveling on her private plane. That flight would take her from Monterrey, Nuevo León, to Toluca, Mexico, however she never reached her destination. A few minutes after taking off, the LearJet 25 registration N345MC crashed near the municipality of Iturbide, in Nuevo León. The news of her death dominated headlines for several weeks, and to date it is considered one of the most shocking deaths in the show business. Filed Under: Photos of Jenni Rivera’s remains