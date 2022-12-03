Mike Rivera asks Jenni’s fans not to watch the new Peacock series.

It’s a mini-series about the singer’s mysterious death.

The Diva de la Banda's brother says it's not authorized. Jenni Rivera's son explodes. Jenni Rivera's children are quite upset about a new mini-series about their mother which explores some theories about the Diva de la Banda's death. Peacock has just released the trailer. After Peacock announced the release of the docuseries, Who Killed Jenni Rivera?, the family has expressed their anger. Everything you need to know about this new Peacock series Yahoo! News released some details about Who Killed Jenni Rivera?. Well, this series will be premiering on December 6, and consists of three one-hour episodes. It will mainly deal with theories about the artist's death. Let's remember that the death of the ¿A cambio de qué? singer was one of the most tragic events in the music world. She died in a plane crash just after finishing a performance in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

What will be shown in the series? Given the news of the upcoming premiere, one Jenni's sons has already spoken about it. He does not support this series at all. Jenni's brother, Juan Rivera, also spoke about this topic.

Mike Rivera is enraged and speaks out against the series As expected, Chamonic shared Mike's reaction on Instagram, as he expressed great anger at upcoming series Who Killed Jenni Rivera?. He said the following: "I needed to take a full day to reset, get all the sleep you need and wake up with crap like this and instantly drained me of any energy." "When I get out, don't ask me shit about this nonsense, I don't care what you think of it, well, it's bad," he initially tweeted. Subsequently, the singer 's son was in charge of closing all her social media accounts, however the screenshots were shared by Chamonic on Instagram. Finally, Mike Rivera asked fans not to watch the series: "I don't do this often, but if you're a true fan of hers, don't support this stupid shit or the streaming platform that broadcasts it. I don't give a damn that they pay me for the production, it is not the first time. I do not respect the corporate entities that literally profit from her death."

Juan Rivera was also very angry about this series As if that were not enough, Jenni's brother, a music producer, also expressed his dissatisfaction with the series. However, he said that the production had contacted him: "Those people contacted me, asking us to sell them rights to themes and images, photographs and video to make this documentary, and out of respect for my nephews we did not sell anything. We did not give him the rights because it is not fair to us that any bastard wants to make a documentary," he said in a video. "I doubt that in that documentary you will see or hear any of Jenni's music. I don't think the kids sold it, it would be crazy if they sold the rights. There shouldn't be any images of Monterrey either because that's exclusive, so we're not going to do anything, so my nephews defend their mother's rights," said the music producer. "The producers do not care about the feelings of others, they only care about money (…) I doubt that my nephews have participated," added Juan Rivera. (WATCH VIDEO HERE).