Suspected UVA shooter Christopher Darnell Jones arrested
On Monday police arrested the alleged UVA shooter who killed 3 people. He has been identified as student, Christopher Darnell Jones.
On Monday, police arrested a suspect in the shooting that left three dead at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. He has been identified as a student at the institution, Christopher Darnell Jones.
The head of the Police Department at the University of Virginia, Tim Longo, received notification of his arrest during a press conference about the incident in Charlottesville. The investigation into the crime is ongoing.
WHAT HAPPENED?
The shooting occurred in a parking lot on the university campus, where three members of UVA’s football team were killed and two other students were injured by gunfire. The school was locked down, causing fear among the students and staff.
The shooting occurred on a bus that was taking several students to campus after an excursion to Washington DC, according to what UVA president, Jim Ryan, told the press. This incident shocked the student population who are shocked and dismayed by what happened.
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER THE SHOOTING?
Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones fled after the attack. He faces three charges of second degree murder and three for the use of a firearm to commit a felony. The police spokesman explained that the alleged attacker is 22 years old and that he was seen on campus in a black vehicle with a Virginia license plate.
Last year the university investigated him for “some kind of hazing” incident, although the investigation was closed due to the lack of cooperation from the witnesses. Currently, authorities are still investigating the possible motive for the shooting. Filed Under: UVA shooting suspect arrested
WHAT ABOUT GUN CONTROL?
In a statement, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said: “Too many families across America bear the terrible burden of gun violence.” Legislation passed in June to increase control over firearms is not enough, she added. “We must do more. We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off the streets.”
This year there have been a series of attacks or shootings in various parts of the country, in homes, in schools, soccer fields, and on the street which has activists clamoring for stricter gun laws. With information from EFE, The Sun, The Washington Post and The New York Post.