Suspected UVA shooter Christopher Darnell Jones arrested

On Monday, police arrested a suspect in the shooting that left three dead at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. He has been identified as a student at the institution, Christopher Darnell Jones.

The head of the Police Department at the University of Virginia, Tim Longo, received notification of his arrest during a press conference about the incident in Charlottesville. The investigation into the crime is ongoing.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The shooting occurred in a parking lot on the university campus, where three members of UVA’s football team were killed and two other students were injured by gunfire. The school was locked down, causing fear among the students and staff.

The shooting occurred on a bus that was taking several students to campus after an excursion to Washington DC, according to what UVA president, Jim Ryan, told the press. This incident shocked the student population who are shocked and dismayed by what happened.