Five people found dead inside Maryland home after reports of shooting

A homeowner in Maryland made shocking discovery.

Authorities confirm the discovery of five bodies inside the home.

What happened? A TERRIFYING DISCOVERY! An owner returned to his home in La Plata, Maryland and discovered a terrible scene. According to reports from the Charles County police, upon entering the house he found five lifeless bodies and it seems everything points to a shooting. Authorities continue to investigate. Investigators have sealed off the crime scene. Violence with firearms continues to increase every day in the US, causing panic among the public. Shootings have become many people’s worst fear and activists continue to fight for gun control laws. FIVE BODIES DISCOVERED AT HOME The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said there were reports of a shooting at a home in La Plata, Maryland. According to authorities on social media, police are already at the scene. “Police activity in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata. Report of a shooting inside a residence. The scene is contained. More details to follow when available,” the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

What happened inside the home? In a terrifying discovery, the owner of a house located in La Plata, Maryland, informed the authorities that he found five bodies inside his home, according to The Sun. Although it was not specified what happened there, the Charles County police announced that there was a report of a shooting. The disturbing scene caught the attention of the local media, who reported that the owner is not among the victims of this event that impacted the community. Police are currently investigating what happened inside the home. Apparently, the shooting would have occurred Friday afternoon, The Sun reported.

Is there a suspect? Police are investigating and they reported that there is no information about the possible suspect in the homicide. Likewise, no information was revealed about the five bodies found in the house, according to WUSA 9. The police are still at the scene and it is expected that in the next few hours they will reveal more information about what happened. "Update: Around 4 pm, officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office and the La Plata Police Department responded to a single-family home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for a report of a shooting," the Charles County Sheriff's Office reported on social media.

Had police been called to the house before? Although the relationship between the owner of the house and the victims was not confirmed, neighbors told ABC 7 that a family of four lives there and police had been called to the house on previous occasions. At this time, nothing has been confirmed. The sheriff's office announced that the victims are adults. "When the officers entered the house, they located five people who had died. All the victims appear to be adults. Investigators are working to establish the identities and relationships of all those involved," revealed the Charles County Police in a recent Tweet.