Chronicle: Police make surprise visit to school and find weapons.

A Latino student was arrested for having a 38 caliber revolver.

This incident is yet another one in this school year’s already long list.

Little more than a month has passed since the new school year began in most of the country and a huge number of incidents related to guns have already occurred in various schools. It seems that today, more than ever, coming to school armed is becoming a trend among students.

Last Monday, the North Carolina authorities decided to surprise several public schools and carry out routine checks. They found various illegal items, including a 38-caliber revolver, although it was unloaded. Of course, the fact that it had no bullets doesn’t make it any less serious.

José Cruz was caught in the school parking lot

Deputies from the Union County Sheriff’s Office unexpectedly arrived at Forest Hill High School in Marshville and, with their K-9 unit dogs, they began to surround the parking lot just before the students went inside. Suddenly, one of the dogs alerted near a student.

When they proceeded to search José Cruz, the officers found his unloaded gun. After arresting him, they continued with their surprise operation and little by little, they found more prohibited items. Among them were brass knuckles. Filed Under: Chronicle police surprise school