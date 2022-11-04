MMA star Alexander Pisarev dies after eating poisoned watermelon

MMA star Alexander Pisarev dies tragically.

The Russian fighter and his wife ate a poisoned watermelon.

The fighter’s father found him dead.

MMA star Alexander Pisarev died tragically at the age of 33 after eating poisoned watermelon. Media revealed that his wife also had consumed the contaminated fruit and had ended up in the hospital.

On the afternoon of October 30, the mixed martial arts fighter, Alexander Pisarev, was found dead in his bedroom. It was his father who found him lifeless and described the painful moment when he noticed that his son was no longer breathing.

Reports reveal that the 33-year-old Russian and his wife likely ate poisoned watermelon, which had devastating consequences. He ended up dead and she is hospitalized, according to international media, which also said that the couple had eaten other foods.

Around 4 pm (local time), after walking the family dog, Igor Vladimirovich, the fighter’s father, returned to the apartment and entered the room. There he discovered that his son was no longer breathing. “I looked into the room, Alexander and his wife were sleeping,” he told Russian outlet Pravda.