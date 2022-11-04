Search

MMA star Alexander Pisarev dies after eating poisoned watermelon

MMA star Alexander Pisarev dies after eating poisoned watermelon

 
MMA Alexander Pisarev muere sandía envenenada
  • MMA star Alexander Pisarev dies tragically.
  • The Russian fighter and his wife ate a poisoned watermelon.
  • The fighter’s father found him dead.

MMA star Alexander Pisarev died tragically at the age of 33 after eating poisoned watermelon. Media revealed that his wife also had consumed the contaminated fruit and had ended up in the hospital.

On the afternoon of October 30, the mixed martial arts fighter, Alexander Pisarev, was found dead in his bedroom. It was his father who found him lifeless and described the painful moment when he noticed that his son was no longer breathing.

MMA star Alexander Pisarev dies after eating poisoned watermelon

MMA Alexander Pisarev dies poisoned watermelon
Photo: Twitter

Reports reveal that the 33-year-old Russian and his wife likely ate poisoned watermelon, which had devastating consequences. He ended up dead and she is hospitalized, according to international media, which also said that the couple had eaten other foods.

Around 4 pm (local time), after walking the family dog, Igor Vladimirovich, the fighter’s father, returned to the apartment and entered the room. There he discovered that his son was no longer breathing. “I looked into the room, Alexander and his wife were sleeping,” he told Russian outlet Pravda.

What happened to him?

Photo: Twitter

The man continued describing the terrible moment. “I got closer and then I realized that my son was no longer breathing,” he said. “There were finger fractures after the last few fights, but this is nothing. We all eat the same food, we live together,” he added, still surprised.

“According to preliminary data, the death was the result of food poisoning. A teammate of Pisarev, who preferred to remain anonymous, told the Tass news agency. The source added that the fighter passed away in his sleep and that he had no chronic health problems.”

“We will miss you!”

Photo: Twitter

The Tomahawk team, to which Alexander Pisarev belonged, confirmed the death of the young man on October 30, although they did not offer details on the cause of death. “My brother, my friend, my student! Words cannot express the extent of the loss,” the team’s statement began.

Alexander Pisarev is the standard of friendship, decency and courage of a Russian person . We will miss you! Rest in peace, our brother,” ended the heartfelt words for the loss of the athlete, according to Newsweek .

A mysterious death?

Photo: Twitter

Family members insist that the athlete was completely healthy and did not suffer from any chronic diseases so the authorities will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to the Daily Mail. “In Balashikha, an investigation was organized into the death of an athlete as a result of poisoning,” the Moscow Region Investigative Committee said.

“Investigators, with the participation of a forensic specialist, are conducting a further inspection of the scene, seizing items relevant to the investigation, and planning a forensic chemical examination,” they added. Pisarev had amassed a professional MMA record of three wins and two losses, reported Marca.

Sports
