Amazon delivery man found dead in apparent dog attack
Policemen found an Amazon driver who appeared to have been killed in a dog attack. He was discovered in the front yard of a house in Missouri and the incident has shocked the public, according to The New York Post.
The officers wound up shooting two dogs on the property. They stated that the animals were aggressive, according to preliminary investigations seeking to determine exactly what happened to the delivery man.
SUSPICIOUS TRUCK
Authorities from the Ray County Sheriff’s Office reported that officers came to a home on Highway O in Excelsior Springs around 7 pm Monday, after neighbors called 911.
Sheriff Scott Childers confirmed that several of the neighbors reported that an Amazon truck had been parked on the street with its lights on for several hours. They became suspicious and decided to call the police.
WHAT DID POLICE DO AFTER THE ALLEGED DOG ATTACK?
For its part, Fox 4Kc said that the man’s wounds made police believe he had been the victim of a dog attack. Officers found two dogs on the property and shot both of them to death.
Officers shot one dog outside and followed another into the house where they shot him as a preventative measure. It has not yet been confirmed that the dogs killed the Amazon driver. Filed Under: Amazon driver attacks dogs
WHAT DID THE POLICE SAY?
According to the NY Post, Childers commented: “Due to the fact of the nature of some of the injuries to the male driver, we can’t confirm or deny if (the dogs) were the cause of the death of the driver, however we wanted to be safe.”
The bites that the man received from the animals played a role in his death. However, the authorities will wait for the final autopsy report to determine his cause of death. We won’t know the truth for a few more days. Filed Under: Amazon driver killed in dog attack
WHAT DOES AMAZON SAY?
Upon learning of the tragedy, Amazon released a statement: “We’re deeply saddened by tonight’s tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver’s loved ones.”
They added: “We are assisting law enforcement in their investigation.” So far the identity of the victim has not been released. It is known that the dogs were a German shepherd and an English mastiff but it is not known who the owners are and what will happen to them in the following days. Filed Under: Amazon driver killed in dog attack