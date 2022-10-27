Police find Amazon driver dead in alleged dog attack.

His body was discovered in the front yard of a Missouri home.

Police shot two dogs on the property.

Policemen found an Amazon driver who appeared to have been killed in a dog attack. He was discovered in the front yard of a house in Missouri and the incident has shocked the public, according to The New York Post.

The officers wound up shooting two dogs on the property. They stated that the animals were aggressive, according to preliminary investigations seeking to determine exactly what happened to the delivery man.

SUSPICIOUS TRUCK

Authorities from the Ray County Sheriff’s Office reported that officers came to a home on Highway O in Excelsior Springs around 7 pm Monday, after neighbors called 911.

Sheriff Scott Childers confirmed that several of the neighbors reported that an Amazon truck had been parked on the street with its lights on for several hours. They became suspicious and decided to call the police.