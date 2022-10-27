Russia notifies US of annual nuclear drills
Russia has an important message for the US. They want to avoid surprises. Russia conducts annual nuclear drills.
Authorities from the Pentagon and the State Department made the notice official. Advance notice about nuclear drills prevents any surprises or misunderstandings between the countries. Russia notified the United States it was holding annual nuclear drills.
The United States government said on Tuesday, October 26, that Russia had notified them of its intention to carry out routine tests of its nuclear forces amid growing tensions over the war in Ukraine, according to The Associated Press.
The Pentagon and the State Department indicated that Russia had complied with the terms of the latest US-Russian arms control agreement by notifying Washington of the upcoming tests.
These notifications are routine under the conditions of the New START treaty, so that the exercises are not confused with actual hostilities. This occurs as the conflict in Ukraine has intensified and at a time when diplomatic contacts between both parties have been drastically reduced.
“The United States was notified”
“The United States was notified,” said Air Force General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman. “And as we’ve highlighted before, this is a routine annual exercise by Russia,” he began the statement, according to AP.
“And so in this regard, Russia is complying with its arms control obligations and transparency commitments to make those notifications, and so that is something that we will continue to keep an eye on,” said Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder.
“These notification measures ensure that we are not caught off guard”
State Department spokesman Ned Price also said the notification was “important” even as “Russia engages in unprovoked aggression and reckless nuclear rhetoric,” according to The Associated Press.
“These notification measures ensure that we are not caught off guard and reduce the risks of misperception,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. This in the face of the uncertainty that exists in the war between Ukraine and Russia.
Neither the Pentagon nor the State Department offered further details
Neither the Pentagon nor the State Department offered further details about the Russian notification, which occurred in a context in which Russia accuses Ukraine of conspiring to use a “dirty” bomb on its own territory, an action that the Kremlin warns, could provoke nuclear retaliation.
With Ukrainian forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province, threatening a major defeat for Moscow, Russian officials called their Western counterparts on Sunday and Monday to tell them of their “dirty bomb” allegations, according to Reuters.