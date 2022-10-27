Russia has an important message for the US.

They want to avoid surprises.

Russia conducts annual nuclear drills.

Authorities from the Pentagon and the State Department made the notice official. Advance notice about nuclear drills prevents any surprises or misunderstandings between the countries. Russia notified the United States it was holding annual nuclear drills.

The United States government said on Tuesday, October 26, that Russia had notified them of its intention to carry out routine tests of its nuclear forces amid growing tensions over the war in Ukraine, according to The Associated Press.

Russia notifies US of annual nuclear drills

The Pentagon and the State Department indicated that Russia had complied with the terms of the latest US-Russian arms control agreement by notifying Washington of the upcoming tests.

These notifications are routine under the conditions of the New START treaty, so that the exercises are not confused with actual hostilities. This occurs as the conflict in Ukraine has intensified and at a time when diplomatic contacts between both parties have been drastically reduced.