Kirstie Jane Bennard is a hero.

The mother tried to shield her children when the family’s dogs attacked them.

The children were killed in the attack. Kirstie Jane Bennard, the woman tried to shield her children when the family’s two pit bulls attacked them, is alive and in stable condition after the horrific incident. Initial reports said that she fought “for about 10 minutes” to save her little ones’ lives. Bennard’s story came to light after it was reported that her children, aged two years and five months, were mauled to death by the family’s two pit bulls. The attack shocked the community and the authorities said that the desperate mother tried to protect them until the last moment. WHAT HAPPENED TO KIRSTIE JANE BENNARD? A catastrophic event shook Shelby County, Tennessee, when the family’s dogs attacked two young children. Kirstie Jane Bennard, 30, was seriously injured while trying to protect her young children from the dogs. After being informed of the attack, the authorities confirmed that the mother is alive and was taken to a local hospital, where she remained in a guarded condition due to the injuries she received in the struggle. The police indicated that the dogs had already been euthanized by Animal Control.

How is she doing? Shelby County authorities gave an update on Kirstie Jane Bennard’s condition. The mother of the two children who were killed is recovering from her injuries and is in a stable condition. “CSO detectives report that the mother has been upgraded to stable condition at Regional One Health,” the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported in a recent tweet following the fatal attack. According to the New York Post, the woman has “stitches and bite marks all over her body de ella”, but survived the fatal attack.

She fought to save her children Local media reported that the mother got these injuries when she tried to get the dogs away from her five-month-old son, Hollace Dean, and her two-year-old daughter, Lilly Jane, just outside their home, located in Shelby County , Tennessee. According to outside sources, the woman fought for about 10 minutes with the dogs, trying to prevent them from injuring the little ones. According to statements from Kirstie’s uncle, it was revealed that the incident lasted 10 minutes and they don’t know why the animals acted so aggressively towards the children and the mother. Colby, Kirstie’s husband, is safe and was not injured in this incident. Bennard’s uncle also said that “Kirstie’s arms and legs are completely bandaged/wrapped,” the NY Post reported.

What happened to the dogs? Regarding the family pets, it was revealed that they were euthanized on October 6 by Memphis Animal Services because it was proven that they attacked the children. At the moment, Colby, Kirstie’s husband, has not commented. “The two pit bulls responsible for the attack were euthanized this afternoon by Memphis Animal Services. This is still an active and ongoing investigation,” revealed the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in a recent tweet. Shortly after, a source close to the couple revealed that Cheech and Mia —the pit bulls— had been part of the family for eight years, so the attack was surprising.Filed Under: Kirstie Jane Bennard

Had the dogs ever been aggressive? Kirstie’s best friend, Kelsey Canfield, told Fox News that no one could have seen the terrible attack coming. She stressed that their children were the most important thing in the world to Bennard and Colby, and if they had thought there was any danger they would never have let the kids near the dogs. “That attack lasted longer than any of us could have imagined. I can promise you that those children were their world, and if there was any sign of danger, they would never have had those dogs near their children. Those kids meant everything to them, and they have a very long journey ahead of them,” Kelsey Canfield, Kirstie’s best friend, told Fox News, in a recent interview. Filed Under: Kirstie Jane Bennard