Video of Saúl Canelo Álvarez’s hand after his surgery

Canelo Álvarez shows how he’s doing after his hand surgery.

The Mexican boxer shows his hand after the operation.

Is his boxing career at risk?

Canelo Álvarez hand surgery. Top Mexican boxing star, Saúl Canelo Álvarez, has reappeared after his third fight against Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The September fight, which the Mexican won, was one of the most anticipated of the year.

However, the exhibition surprised spectators who were looking forward to this third fight between the two boxers. What Canelo said at the end of the fight surprised many, since he said that he had injured his hand.

Canelo Álvarez shows his hand surgery

Canelo even said that he was going to take a break after establishing himself as the best Mexican boxer in history by surpassing Julio César Chávez’s record. His break could last up to a year, after the injury to his left hand required surgery.

HAY QUE SABER

A video is circulating through social media where you can see Guadalajara, Mexico native showing how his hand looks after the surgery. The Mexican boxer has provided updates on his health status and it is surprising.