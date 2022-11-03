Video of Saúl Canelo Álvarez’s hand after his surgery
Canelo Álvarez shows how he's doing after his hand surgery. The boxer shows his hand after the operation. Is his boxing career at risk?
- Canelo Álvarez shows how he’s doing after his hand surgery.
- The Mexican boxer shows his hand after the operation.
- Is his boxing career at risk?
Canelo Álvarez hand surgery. Top Mexican boxing star, Saúl Canelo Álvarez, has reappeared after his third fight against Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The September fight, which the Mexican won, was one of the most anticipated of the year.
However, the exhibition surprised spectators who were looking forward to this third fight between the two boxers. What Canelo said at the end of the fight surprised many, since he said that he had injured his hand.
Canelo Álvarez shows his hand surgery
Canelo even said that he was going to take a break after establishing himself as the best Mexican boxer in history by surpassing Julio César Chávez’s record. His break could last up to a year, after the injury to his left hand required surgery.
A video is circulating through social media where you can see Guadalajara, Mexico native showing how his hand looks after the surgery. The Mexican boxer has provided updates on his health status and it is surprising.
Is Canelo’s career at risk?
A little over a month after having fought against GGG, he announced on Instagram stories how his recovery is going. In the video you can see how the bandage that he wore after the surgery is removed, revealing stitches and the incision.
The world champion has not said anything specific about his injury, according to TV Azteca. However, the video he shared on social media shows that the recovery process is on the right track. The doctor, when removing the splint, said it’s been healing little by little. Filed Under: Canelo Álvarez hand surgery
“He will continue to recover at home”
Immediately, some social media accounts like Chamonix 3 revealed the video shared by the boxer from Guadalajara, where he has stitches near his wrist. This indicates that Canelo’s recovery has been improving.
“Canelo is recovering satisfactorily from the surgery that he underwent on his left hand a few days ago…. Today doctors finally removed the gauze and stitches, and he will continue to recover at his home in San Diego.” Filed Under: Canelo Álvarez hand surgery. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE .
Will Canelo lose money?
According to Infobae, the break that Canelo is taking could have economic consequences, since in his most recent contract with promotion companies Matchroom Boxing and DAZN, he has scheduled fights in 2022, which would pay around $160 million.
However, he only fought two matches, against the Russian Bivol and the Kazakh GGG, so he could miss out on some paydays. Canelo will be losing about $75 million. That is $10 million less than what he won in his fights in 2022. Filed as: Canelo Álvarez hand surgery