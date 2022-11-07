Search

Surprise announcement! Gerard Piqué retires from soccer (VIDEO)

Surprise announcement! Gerard Piqué retires from soccer (VIDEO)

  • Barcelona player Gerard Piqué retires from soccer.
  • He and Shakira ended their 12-year relationship.
  • What will happen to Pique?

Gerard Piqué has been involved in controversy in recent months thanks to his highly publicized split from Colombian singer and mother of his children, Shakira. Now, the Barcelona player has people talking again, but for something totally different. Piqué has announced his retirement from football.

The Spanish soccer player shared this surprising news on Instagram. At 35 years old, he is still considered a vital and efficient player. However, he announced that he will play his last game with Barcelona on Saturday.

Gerard Piqué retires from soccer

The player Gerard Piqué announces 'surprisingly' his retirement from football
PHOTO: Capture Instagram

According to Marca, Saturday, November 5, 2022 will be forever etched in the memory of the Barcelona team and especially in Gerard Piqué’s. As he said in his Instagram post, that will be his last day on the pitch.

“Culés, I’m Gerard. For weeks, months, many people talk about me. So far I haven’t said anything. But now I want to be the one to tell you about myself,” the player begins the emotional video.

“It is time to close this circle”

Gerard Piqué: "It's time to close this circle"
PHOTO: Capture Instagram

The video continues with Piqué sharing a couple of anecdotes from his childhood as well as saying that he dreamed of being part of the team from a very young age. And now that he has managed to meet all of his goals it is time for that chapter to end.

“Football has given me everything. The boat has given me everything. “You, culés, have given me everything, and now that the dreams of that child have come true, I want to tell you that it is time to close this circle. I have always said that after Barca there would be no other team, and so it will be. This Saturday will be my last game at the Camp Nou,” he declared.

“Thank you for everything legend”

"thanks for everything legend"
PHOTO: Capture Instagram

According to Marca, Piqué has lost prominence on the field during this season. After they signed some great players, Gerard Piqué has had very few minutes on the field and ‘moments of glory’ between the League and the Champions League.

Faced with the unexpected news, fans and admirers of the player did not hesitate to comment: “You will always be one of the greatest in our club.” “Thank you for every legend.” “The best central defender in history,” to highlight a few.

Piqué’s retirement comes months after his breakup with Shakira

The player's retirement comes months after his separation from Shakira
PHOTO: Capture Instagram

Gerard Piqué’s departure from Barcelona comes just a few months after his breakup with singer Shakira. According to El País, they were together for 12 years and have two sons together.

Finally, some comments on his post alluded to the fact that the footballer decided to leave to avoid being humiliated by having to wear a jersey that allegedly has the logo of Shakira on one of the Barcelona uniforms. According to Record, this was due to the alliance that Barcelona has with Spotify. “First he left before going through the humiliation of putting on his ex’s shirt,” said one user.

Soccer
Sports
