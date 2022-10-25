DJ and singer Kiko Rivera suffered a stroke that sent him to the hospital

Francisco José Rivera Pantoja, better known as Kiko Rivera, concerns his fans.

The Hispanic singer, DJ, and son of Isabel Pantoja said he had a stroke.

“It was a tremendous situation, the biggest of my life,” he said from the hospital. “When I write I always do it thinking of you…” Hispanic singer and DJ Francisco José Rivera Pantoja, better known as Kiko Rivera said recently. The son of Isabel Pantoja and the late bullfighter Paquirri never imagined that, days later, he would hospitalized after suffering a stroke. According to EFE, the artist woke up feeling ill and after being treated at the health center in the town where he resides, he was rushed to a hospital that has a specific unit for this type of stroke. It should be noted that Kiko suffers from type 1 diabetes, so he has to take insulin on a regular basis. What sent Isabel Pantoja’s son, Kiko Rivera, to the hospital? With an image showing his right hand giving a thumbs up, which he shared on Instagram, Hispanic singer and DJ Kiko Rivera thanked everyone asking about his health. He also said he was already feeling a little better: “I have received all your messages of affection and they have moved me a lot.” “I can’t be on my mobile, but I want to thank you with all my heart. Thanks also to the nurses and medical team who have taken care of me and made me feel at home. It has been a tremendous situation, the biggest of my life. I never thought I was going to have a stroke and I really thought I would not get out of it. I love you all very much, and God willing, I’ll be 100 percent soon.”

Fans wish Kiko Rivera a speedy recovery After revealing that he suffered a stroke, an interruption in blood circulation to the brain due to a broken or clogged blood vessel, Kiko Rivera received messages of support and wishes for a speedy recovery from his followers, including several celebrities, such as Mexican singer and actress Paty Manterola, former member of the musical group Garibaldi: “Get well soon.” A user gave advice to the son of the singer Isabel Pantoja: “When you leave the hospital, which will be soon, I am going to make you change your life style with training, some advice to motivate you in sports and change your diet. I don’t want to be pretentious, but if you listen to me, you will be like a new human!” (Filed As: Hispanic DJ & Singer Confesses That He Has A Rare Illness That Sent Him To The Hospital.)

“Life has given me a second chance” It didn’t take long for singer and DJ Kiko Rivera to share another photograph from the hospital, only now his hand appears intertwined with that of his wife, Irene Rosales Vázquez. They have been married since 2016 have two daughters, Anna and Charlotte. The Hispanic singer and DJ has another son, named Francisco, from his relationship with model Jessica Bueno. “I have received thousands of more messages and you do not know how happy it makes me, I keep that love received. But today I want to thank my wife @irenerova24 who has not left me for a minute, she still has to put up with me I hope many more years. Since on October 20 this one who is here has been reborn, life has given me a second chance and I do not intend to waste it.”

People say that Isabel Pantoja has not visited her son Kiko Rivera in the hospital According to Spanish outlet Semana, singer Isabel Pantoja has not visited her son since he was hospitalized after his stroke. However, she has spoken with him: “The doctors have advised him to relax and not to get upset. So everything that can cause changes in his mood is not beneficial, it’s the opposite,”said Luis Rollán, a family friend. It should be remembered that, after having an ideal mother-son relationship, the artist declared “war” on both her and her sister, Isa Pantoja, due to the inheritance from his father, the famous bullfighter Francisco Rivera, better known as Paquirri, just a few weeks ago. There was talk of a possible reconciliation, although it seems that this will happen since Kiko was hospitalized.