Mother hits a student who was bullying her son (VIDEO)

Mother hit a student in the middle of class.

The woman was defending her son from a bully.

“I asked that this be stopped.”

Today bullying has become a persistent problem in schools around the world. Several young people who couldn’t stand the abuse and decided to kill themselves are reported every year. There have even been cases where the bullies murder their victims.

A video of a woman who went into her son’s school to attack some students is circulating on social media. She did it to defend her son because he was being bullied and she reveals that she was fed up with the situation because nobody was doing anything about it.

Mother hits her son’s bully

The incident occurred in Río Negro, Argentina and it was recorded in a video that went viral because the furious mother decided to hit a young man in the middle of class. In the video you can see the upset mother standing in front of the students, asking what had happened.

According to the media, the woman had come to the school because her son was being bullied and she wasn’t able to get the matter resolved. Then, as students yelled, she stood in front of the class and asked her son who was responsible.