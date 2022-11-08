Mother hits a student who was bullying her son (VIDEO)
Today bullying has become a persistent problem in schools around the world. Several young people who couldn’t stand the abuse and decided to kill themselves are reported every year. There have even been cases where the bullies murder their victims.
A video of a woman who went into her son’s school to attack some students is circulating on social media. She did it to defend her son because he was being bullied and she reveals that she was fed up with the situation because nobody was doing anything about it.
The incident occurred in Río Negro, Argentina and it was recorded in a video that went viral because the furious mother decided to hit a young man in the middle of class. In the video you can see the upset mother standing in front of the students, asking what had happened.
According to the media, the woman had come to the school because her son was being bullied and she wasn’t able to get the matter resolved. Then, as students yelled, she stood in front of the class and asked her son who was responsible.
The video went viral on social media because the mother attacked the young man who harassed her son. In the clip you can see how, after he is pointed out by her son, the mother immediately walks towards the student and hits him in front of his classmates.
The teenager points to the back of the classroom and the woman immediately attacked the boy responsible for the bullying, hitting him repeatedly on the head. Immediately, all the students were upset when they saw the mother hit their classmate.
“I’m fed up”
Some classmates tried to stop the mother, however, she responded with more blows. While attacking the young man she said that she was fed up: “I came 10 million times, I’m fed up,” she said before hitting the teenager.
"You have a year left to graduate, you f***g scoundrels," you can hear just before she asks her son who was bothering him: "Who is Benjamin?" she asks and adds: "I'm fed up, I came 10 million times."
“I asked that this be stopped”
After the incident at the school, the woman reveals why she did such a thing, saying that on several occasions she went to the school to report what was happening but did not receive a response from the school authorities. She added that her son was harassed, hit and his clothes were ripped.
For this reason, she decided to take the matter into her own hands: "I asked that this be stopped, that the bullying against my son be stopped because these boys are older than my son. He was 14 years old when all this started, three months ago he turned 15," she said in an interview. With information from TV Azteca, El universal and El Nacional.