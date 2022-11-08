35-story building caught fire in Dubai (PHOTOS AND VIDEOS)

35-story building burns in Dubai.

A fire occurred near the Burj Khalifa.

It raises questions about the safety of buildings in Dubai.

Early on Monday morning a 35-story building near the famous Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, went up in flames. At the time of writing this article, no injuries or deaths had been confirmed in the incident. An AP reporter arrived at the scene after the fire was put out.

The burned building is part of a complex of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk, developed by Emaar Properties, which has state support in the United Arab Emirates, according to ABC News. Both Dubai police and civil defense did not immediately comment on the fire.

The fire spread quickly

The building appears to have suffered serious damage and dark marks could be seen after the fire, along the entire facade. The company in charge of developing the building has been involved in other fires and in scandals related to insurance, according to Arabian Business.

A video posted by NEXTA showed the building on fire, as well as several emergency vehicles below. The recording lasting more than 50 seconds also shows how some pieces of debris fall to lower floors of the complex.