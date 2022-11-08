35-story building caught fire in Dubai (PHOTOS AND VIDEOS)
35-story building burns in Dubai. A fire occurred near the Burj Khalifa. It raises questions about the safety of buildings in Dubai.
Early on Monday morning a 35-story building near the famous Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, went up in flames. At the time of writing this article, no injuries or deaths had been confirmed in the incident. An AP reporter arrived at the scene after the fire was put out.
The burned building is part of a complex of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk, developed by Emaar Properties, which has state support in the United Arab Emirates, according to ABC News. Both Dubai police and civil defense did not immediately comment on the fire.
The fire spread quickly
The building appears to have suffered serious damage and dark marks could be seen after the fire, along the entire facade. The company in charge of developing the building has been involved in other fires and in scandals related to insurance, according to Arabian Business.
A video posted by NEXTA showed the building on fire, as well as several emergency vehicles below. The recording lasting more than 50 seconds also shows how some pieces of debris fall to lower floors of the complex.
“One of the most valuable and admired real estate development companies”
“Emaar Properties is one of the most valuable and admired real estate development companies in the world,” says the company’s website. Neither Emaar, which is in charge of developing the building, nor the Dubai Media Office responded to requests for comment from ABC News.
Another video published by journalist Chaudhary Parvez shows a different angle of the monumental fire that broke out in the building located in the heart of Dubai. The footage lasts less than 10 seconds and was shared on Twitter where almost 50 people reacted.
Fires sparks questions about other buildings
“With proven competencies in properties, shopping malls and retail, hospitality and leisure, Emaar shapes new lifestyles by focusing on design excellence, build quality and timely delivery,” says the company’s website.
Recent fires have raised questions about the safety of large complexes in Dubai. On New Year’s Eve 2015, the luxurious Address Downtown building, one of the most exclusive hotels and residences in the city, suffered a serious fire. Filed Under: Burning building in Dubai