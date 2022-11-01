A father and 3 children killed in Bronx fire
Four killed in Bronx fire. Three children and their father were among the deceased. Firefighters came to douse the flames.
A terrible fire leaves four dead in the Bronx, including three children. Firefighters struggled to quell the flames however the incident ended in tragedy. Neighbors were distraught according to The New York Post.
At around 6:00 a.m. flames engulfed a building located at 2165 Quimby Ave. near Castle Hill. Authorities received the 911 call and police, firefighters and medical personnel immediately responded.
WHAT DID THE RESCUE TEAMS DO?
The area was cordoned off and only emergency personnel were allowed to pass. The firefighters began to position themselves near the water pumps and connected the hoses to spray the building with water to prevent the flames from spreading and causing more damage.
So far, the authorities have confirmed four people dead, including a 15-month-old baby, a 21-year-old woman, as well as two other children, whose ages are unknown, since the police did not give more details about it. The investigation continues.
DRAMATIC VIDEO
A terrifying video of the Bronx fire is circulating on FNTV on YouTube and you can see how a column of black smoke comes out of the building. There is also a firefighter who runs towards an ambulance with a baby in his arms.
The firefighter was filmed leaving the house carrying a baby. It is unknown if the child was unconscious or dead, but an ambulance was already waiting on the other side of the street. The rescuer climbs into the ambulance with the baby. In the images you can see how other people are on stretchers. To see the video click here. Filed Under: Bronx Fire Dead
THE CASE IS BEING INVESTIGATED
According to the NY Post, The authorities have not been able to establish the identities of the other survivors. However, an investigation is underway to determine what caused this deadly inferno in the Bronx.
More than 100 firefighters battled the fire for several hours as it threatened to spread to other buildings. Luckily, they were able to prevent further injuries and death. Filed Under: Bronx Fire Dead