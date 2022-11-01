Four killed in Bronx fire.

Three children were among the deceased.

Firefighters came to douse the flames.

A terrible fire leaves four dead in the Bronx, including three children. Firefighters struggled to quell the flames however the incident ended in tragedy. Neighbors were distraught according to The New York Post.

At around 6:00 a.m. flames engulfed a building located at 2165 Quimby Ave. near Castle Hill. Authorities received the 911 call and police, firefighters and medical personnel immediately responded.

WHAT DID THE RESCUE TEAMS DO?

The area was cordoned off and only emergency personnel were allowed to pass. The firefighters began to position themselves near the water pumps and connected the hoses to spray the building with water to prevent the flames from spreading and causing more damage.

So far, the authorities have confirmed four people dead, including a 15-month-old baby, a 21-year-old woman, as well as two other children, whose ages are unknown, since the police did not give more details about it. The investigation continues.