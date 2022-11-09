Three American friends end up dead in an Airbnb.

They had gone to Mexico on vacation to enjoy the Day of the Dead.

No one has been able to explain the mysterious deaths. Three Americans were found dead in an Airbnb in Mexico City. Their families have been looking for answers that no one has been able to give them. The friends decided to travel to Mexico on vacation to enjoy the Day of the Dead celebrations but they never came home. Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence had been friends since high school in Virginia Beach. They traveled to Mexico for the Day of the Dead celebrations and were joined by Courtez Hall, a friend of Marshall who was originally from New Orleans. 3 Americans found dead at Mexico City Airbnb Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 29, were teachers in New Orleans, while Kandace Florence, also 28, was a young entrepreneur who in 2020 started her own candle business, Glo Through It. The friends had traveled to Mexico for vacation. Everything seemed normal until the night of the 30th of October when Kandace Florence was on the phone with her boyfriend, she began to get sick, the victim’s family told WAVY. At the time, she only managed to tell him that something was not right.

What happened? The two lovebirds were disconnected and the boyfriend couldn’t get back in touch with Kandace, so he called the host of the Airbnb they were staying at to check on them. Upon arrival at the scene, authorities found Florence, Marshall and Hall dead. Since then, the families of the victims have not only had to deal with the pain of losing loved ones. “To lose your child is one thing, but in a whole other country and having to maneuver language barriers and travel and trying to get his body home, it’s been a lot,” Jordan’s mother, Jennifer Marshall told WAVY.

No one speaks English The families of Marshall and Florence have been in contact with the US Embassy, ​​as they are trying to get the bodies to the United States and find out exactly what happened to them, but it has been a difficult ordeal. Jennifer Marshall says that she spent hours waiting at a Mexico City police station for a translator to appear. “We thought that going to the embassy first would aid us in that regard, but they didn’t have translators that could accompany us to the various places like the forensics office or police station,” Florence’s older brother, Chad, and sister-in-law, Amy, said.

Their cause of death remains a mystery Family members were also unable to enter the Airbnb. “His wallet, his laptop, he took all those things with him and we just want them back,” Jordan’s mom said. Airbnb only explained to the grieving mother that all of the young man’s belongings had been turned over to the authorities. WDSU said that they were following the investigation. “We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in Mexico. We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time,” the US Embassy stated. For now, the cause of death of the three Americans remains a mystery. Meanwhile, the authorities are investigating and the families hope that soon they will have some resolution in the case, added WGNTV 9.