Mysterious Instagram reveals Itzel Espinoza’s grave.

She was found murdered in her car.

Now she rests in peace.

Family and friends are still seeking justice. While they work hard looking for the culprit, they fondly remember the sweet young woman who was taken from them and share her memory on social media. A mysterious Instagram account young showed Itzel Espinoza’s grave after her tragic murder.

Images of the grave where the remains of the 17-year-old now rest were shared on Instagram by the account @isaasoria. The account was created to expose the brutal crime and reveal details of the investigation.

Itzel Espinoza’s grave

In addition to posting regular updates on the case, the main reason for creating the account was to honor the young Mexican. The account is called ‘Justice for Itzel Espinoza’.

On this occasion, the Instagram account decided to show images of Itzel’s grave in its stories. It also showed flowers and notes that family, friends and classmates have left on the young woman’s tombstone to remember her.