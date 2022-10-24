Mysterious Instagram account shows Itzel Espinoza’s grave after her tragic murder
Family and friends are still seeking justice. While they work hard looking for the culprit, they fondly remember the sweet young woman who was taken from them and share her memory on social media. A mysterious Instagram account young showed Itzel Espinoza’s grave after her tragic murder.
Images of the grave where the remains of the 17-year-old now rest were shared on Instagram by the account @isaasoria. The account was created to expose the brutal crime and reveal details of the investigation.
In addition to posting regular updates on the case, the main reason for creating the account was to honor the young Mexican. The account is called ‘Justice for Itzel Espinoza’.
On this occasion, the Instagram account decided to show images of Itzel’s grave in its stories. It also showed flowers and notes that family, friends and classmates have left on the young woman’s tombstone to remember her.
Here lay the remains of Iztel Espinoza
One of the aforementioned photos shows an image of Iztel Espinoza’s tombstone. The photo shows the tomb area surrounded by roses, some formed the figure of a butterfly. Similarly there were all kinds of flowers.
However, this is not all. You could also see that the name of the young woman was written with some stones as decoration. Likewise, a large number of balloons and a large banner covered the area honoring Itzel Espinoza. Click here to see the video of the tomb of Iztel Espinoza.
“Happy Birthday Iztel, we love you”
The decorations that surrounded the tomb of the young woman were meant to celebrate what would have been her 18th birthday. A banner reading “Happy Birthday Iztel, we love you” and some Happy Birthday balloons made this obvious.
But this is not all, in addition, short videos were shared that showed that it was a “big party” in memory of the Mexican girl’s birthday. In one of the videos you can hear some music.
They celebrated what would be Iztel Espinoza’s 18th birthday
Finally, a large cake in which red rose decorations stood out. It had an image of Itzel Espinoza in the center and a birthday message. Likewise, a large rosary made with white and red balloons was sent to heaven.
The Instagram profile emphasizes that it will not rest until justice is done. In addition to making it plain that it is not necessary to wait for the authorities to do something about Itzel’s murder.