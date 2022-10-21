Benjamin Cole executed in Oklahoma for the murder of his infant daughter

Oklahoma executes Benjamin Cole.

He was convicted of murdering his baby daughter.

Lawyers argued that he suffered from a mental illness.

Oklahoma executed Benjamin Cole Thursday morning despite his lawyers claiming that he suffered a serious mental illness. He was convicted of murdering his nine-month-old daughter and died by lethal injection, according to the AP and USA TODAY.

Benjamin Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth inmate executed in Oklahoma since the state reinstated capital punishment in October 2021. There are another 23 executions scheduled until the end of 2024.

WHAT DID HIS LAWYERS DO?

Cole’s attorneys did not deny that he killed his infant daughter, Brianna Cole, by forcibly bending her backwards until he snapped her spine and tore her aorta. However, they maintained that Cole suffered from serious mental illness and brain damage that had worsened in recent years.

Cole was refusing medical care and neglecting his personal hygiene, hoarding food and living in a dark cell with little or no communication with staff or other inmates, his lawyers told the board of pardons and parole at a hearing last month. “His condition has continued to worsen throughout this year,” attorney Katrina Conrad-Legler said of the Benjamin Cole case.