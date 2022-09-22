Man who killed three people has execution stayed over lethal injection

A man who killed three people was temporarily saved from execution for a small detail.

A judge blocked Alan Miller’s execution by lethal injection because the inmate requested an alternative method.

Alan Miller was scheduled to be executed on September 22.

On Monday, September 19, a federal judge prevented Alabama from executing an inmate who claims the state lost his paperwork requesting a different execution method than lethal injection.

U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction to prevent the state from executing Alan Miller on Thursday, September 22, 2022, by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia, an unproven method that Miller says he requested but Alabama is not ready to use.

Judge blocks lethal injection in Alabama

Miller was sentenced to death after being convicted of killing three people in a workplace shooting in 1999. “Miller will likely suffer irreparable injury if an injunction does not issue because he will be deprived of the ability to die by the method he chose and instead will be forced to die by a method he sought to avoid and which he asserts will be painful,” Huffaker wrote.

The injury will be “the loss of his ‘final dignity’ — to choose how he will die,” the judge added. The ruling prevents Alabama from carrying out the lethal injection that had been set for Thursday, September 22. However, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will appeal the decision, Mike Lewis, a spokesman for Marshall, wrote in an email.