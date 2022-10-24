Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth sentenced to life in prison for killing her father in Las Vegas.

They stabbed him more than 70 times and set his body on fire.

Halseth said that her father sexually abused her.

Aaron Guerrero and his girlfriend Sierra Halseth were sentenced to life in prison this Thursday in a court in Las Vegas, Nevada for brutally murdering her father in 2021, according to EFE.

Last May, the couple pleaded guilty to murdering Daniel Halseth, 45, on April 9, 2021. The guilty plea was part of a strategy to avoid a death sentence for Guerrero, who was 18 years old when the incident happened.

Aaron Guerrero was saved from the death penalty

The couple also pleaded guilty to credit card fraud. According to the indictment, the teens stabbed Daniel Halseth more than 70 times, put his body in a sleeping bag and attempted to dismember him before setting him on fire.

The body was discovered in the victim’s garage in Las Vegas after the couple fled. Guerrero and Halseth were arrested in Utah on April 9, 2021.