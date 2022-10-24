Young Hispanic man and his girlfriend receive life in prison for killing her father
Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth sentenced to life in prison for killing her father. They stabbed him over 70 times and set him on fire.
- Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth sentenced to life in prison for killing her father in Las Vegas.
- They stabbed him more than 70 times and set his body on fire.
- Halseth said that her father sexually abused her.
Aaron Guerrero and his girlfriend Sierra Halseth were sentenced to life in prison this Thursday in a court in Las Vegas, Nevada for brutally murdering her father in 2021, according to EFE.
Last May, the couple pleaded guilty to murdering Daniel Halseth, 45, on April 9, 2021. The guilty plea was part of a strategy to avoid a death sentence for Guerrero, who was 18 years old when the incident happened.
Aaron Guerrero was saved from the death penalty
The couple also pleaded guilty to credit card fraud. According to the indictment, the teens stabbed Daniel Halseth more than 70 times, put his body in a sleeping bag and attempted to dismember him before setting him on fire.
The body was discovered in the victim’s garage in Las Vegas after the couple fled. Guerrero and Halseth were arrested in Utah on April 9, 2021.
Did the victim abuse his daughter?
During the plea hearing, Halseth said her father sexually harassed and abused her, calling him a pedophile and drug addict. For his part, Guerrero expressed remorse for the murder, saying the victim “didn’t deserve to die in such a horrible way”.
Police said the man had recently told his daughter that he “didn’t want her to go out with Guerrero,” according to ABC 13 television. The couple will eligible for parole after serving 22 years of their life sentences.
A macabre and ruthless murder
An autopsy from the Clark County Coroner’s Office details numerous injuries inflicted on Daniel Halseth’s body. Halsethwas found on April 9, 2021, in his garage. The autopsy documents 70 “cutting force injuries”, some even after he was dead.
Most of them were on his head, neck, and torso. His entire body had also been burned. Investigators say Halseth’s 16-year-old daughter, Sierra, and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Aaron Guerrero, conspired to kill him because he wouldn’t let them date.
Sierra Halseth was charged as an adult
Both teens have since been charged with murder and other charges. Under Nevada law, a minor charged with murder is automatically charged as an adult, reported The Associated Press.
The victim is the ex-husband of former Nevada State Senator Elizabeth Halseth. The politician has since remarried and calls herself Elizabeth Helgelien. Filed Under: Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth are sentenced to life in prison