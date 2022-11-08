Grupo Bimbo to build a $200M bakery in Georgia that will create 295 jobs

Grupo Bimbo announced construction of a bakery in Georgia.

The Mexican consortium is expanding.

The project will create 295 jobs. Good news for job opportunities and the local economy. Grupo Bimbo has announced they are building a new factory in Lowndes County, Georgia. The information was released by the Mexican company, which announced the $200 million project will create 295 jobs. It was also announced when the construction of this bakery will begin and what it will manufacture. In 2021, Grupo Bimbo declared that it was planning to make its expansion a reality and, in fact, had already begun to distribute small bread makers in the state. GRUPO BIMBO SETS UP IN GEORGIA Georgia is positioning itself as one of the most prosperous US states and becoming fertile ground for new opportunities in the foreign market. As a result more companies are choosing to move there. This time, Mexican bakery, Bimbo, will produce more bread in South Georgia and has announced that a larger bakery will be combined with a smaller one that already exists, The Associated Press reported. Grupo Bimbo is expanding into the US market.

An opportunity like no other? The Mexican company did not hesitate to invest its capital in Georgia and bring new opportunities to workers there. Their press release declared their intention to build a larger bakery than the one originally planned and also to continue with the plans for the smaller bakery. Grupo Bimbo, based in Mexico City, said Friday that it will spend $200 million on a new bakery in Valdosta and hire 295 workers, reported the Independent en Español. The consortium’s investment may be beneficial for the state of Georgia, where more large companies have turned their attention.

A project that began in 2021? The company originally announced a $25 million bakery, projected to hire 76 workers in 2021. That bakery is under construction and will begin operations in December, said Andrea Schruijer, executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, indicated the AP. The project announced Friday will go live in December at the same industrial park and is expected to open in December 2025. The first bakery will make sandwich buns for restaurants throughout the Southeast. It’s unclear what the bakery announced Friday will do, The Associated Press said. Filed Under: Grupo Bimbo to build Georgia bakery

A radical change for Grupo Bimbo? The company will obtain an undisclosed amount of job training assistance from the state. Schruijer said local officials have approved a gradual 12-year property tax reduction. She said that she could not give a specific value for how much the city and county were losing in taxes reported AP. But, this is not the only news that Grupo Bimbo released. According to CNN, the the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica de México approved the acquisition of the Ricolino candy company — belonging to Bimbo — by the Mondelez group. This change generated an agreement that will not affect Ricolino employees, according to the leader of the Sindicato Nacional Alimenticio y del Comercio, Alejandro Martínez Araiza. Filed Under: Grupo Bimbo to build Georgia bakery

A great opportunity for Georgia? In a press release, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, declared that he is “excited” that Grupo Bimbo has chosen to make an investment in Georgia that will create jobs for the residents of the Atlanta metropolitan area. For the time being, it is hoped that more companies may invest in the Peach state. “Time and time again, companies recognize the strengths of Georgia communities and invest in every corner of the state. Last year we celebrated more than 60 percent of jobs created outside of metro Atlanta, and we remain focused on providing opportunity to all Georgians, regardless of zip code. We are excited that Grupo Bimbo has chosen Peach State for this investment and look forward to others in the years to come.” said Governor Brian Kemp.