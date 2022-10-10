The US added 263,000 new jobs in September as the Fed pushed to cool the economy.

U.S. employers cut hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a strong figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve raising interest rates aggressively to combat stubbornly high inflation.

Friday’s government report showed hiring fell from 315,000 in August to the weakest monthly increase since April 2021. The jobless rate fell from 3.7% to 3.5%, matching a half-century low, according to The Associated Press.

The Fed hopes that slower job growth will mean less pressure on employers to raise wages and pass those costs on to their customers through price increases, a recipe for high inflation.

But September’s hiring pace was probably too strong to satisfy the central bank’s inflation fighters. In September, hourly wages rose 5% from a year earlier, the slowest year-over-year pace since December but still higher than the Fed would like.