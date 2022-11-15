Thief and store clerk fatally shoot each other in attempted robbery
A thief and a store clerk exchange gunfire in Chicago. Both were killed in the attempted robbery. This is what happened inside the store.
An alleged thief and the manager of a market in Chicago shot and killed each other according to authorities, and various media outlets, after investigating the tragic case.
The incident occurred Friday night at the El Barakah Supermarket in the South Shore area of Chicago, police said. The information was not released until Sunday. Police received a 911 call about a shooting and went to the scene.
WHAT HAPPENED IN THE STORE?
Suspected thief Nicholas Williams, 24, and store clerk Ali Hassan, 63, of Berwyn were both killed, the Cook County Coroner’s Department said. The exchange of gunfire was a tragedy for the community.
Police say Williams entered the store around 6:20 pm and pulled out a gun in an attempted robbery, but Hassan pulled his own gun from his belt and shot Williams in the chest, police said. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back.
THE THIEF LEFT THE STORE
Williams ran from the store but collapsed about a block away and died, law enforcement said. Hassan, a Palestinian immigrant, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was later pronounced dead. There were two other people in the store who were uninjured, police said.
Chicago has had a wave of homicides and violence this year. This, along with the increase in gun violence around the United States.
MORE CHICAGO SHOOTINGS
The Chicago SunTimes confirmed that over the weekend, three people were killed, including the alleged thief and the store manager, and 19 more people were injured by guns — a chilling figure.
Gun control advocates criticize the wave of violence since there have been shootings in shopping centers, schools, houses, neighborhoods, in the middle of the street, making residents feel unsafe. With information from Fox, Toronto sun, Diario Mx