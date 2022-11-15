Thief and store clerk fatally shoot each other in attempted robbery

A thief and a store clerk exchange gunfire in Chicago.

Both were killed in the attempted robbery.

This is what happened inside the store.

An alleged thief and the manager of a market in Chicago shot and killed each other according to authorities, and various media outlets, after investigating the tragic case.

The incident occurred Friday night at the El Barakah Supermarket in the South Shore area of Chicago, police said. The information was not released until Sunday. Police received a 911 call about a shooting and went to the scene.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE STORE?

Suspected thief Nicholas Williams, 24, and store clerk Ali Hassan, 63, of Berwyn were both killed, the Cook County Coroner’s Department said. The exchange of gunfire was a tragedy for the community.

Police say Williams entered the store around 6:20 pm and pulled out a gun in an attempted robbery, but Hassan pulled his own gun from his belt and shot Williams in the chest, police said. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back.