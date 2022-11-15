Did Ivanka Trump ruin her sister’s big day?

Tiffany wore a beautiful dress.

What happened at Tiffany Trump’s wedding?

Finally, on November 12, Tiffany Trump’s extravagant wedding took place. After the passage of tropical storm Nicole, the weather seemed to improve in Florida and the family of the former President of the United States was able to celebrate the marriage of his youngest daughter.

Apparently, Tiffany had been stressed out, worrying that bad weather might ruin her big day. But the celebration did take place at Mar-a-Lago where she married 25-year-old Michael Boulos, her boyfriend of four years. Tiffany wore a beautiful dress.

Tiffany’s beautiful dress!

Tiffany Trump looked stunning in a sequined and beaded wedding dress. With sheer long sleeves, her blonde hair styled in elegant waves, enhanced by diamond and pearl drop earrings, the bride couldn’t have looked more beautiful.

Her father seemed angry at the wedding rehearsal and it seemed that he was not enjoying the moment. Donald Trump reappeared after the results of the United States midterm elections where the Republican party did not do very well.