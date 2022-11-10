Donald Trump is ‘furious’ that Dr. Oz lost and blames Melania

Donald Trump is ‘furious’ about Republican midterm losses.

It’s said that he blames Melania Trump.

He was warned: “They were all bad candidates.” TRUMP TAKES LOSSES OUT ON HIS ADVISORS! Donald Trump seems unhappy with the midterm elections and their results. Officials close to the Republican politician declared that he is furious and has exploded at his inner circle, despite the warnings they issued about the candidates he chose to endorse. The midterm elections were on November 8 and many Republicans won their races. However, Democrats also did better than expected and Trump was particularly annoyed that candidates he campaigned for didn’t do as well as he’d hoped. DONALD TRUMP’S FURY Donald Trump is in the eye of the hurricane once again after the results of the midterm elections started coming in. Trump is said to have exploded against his inner circle after Dr. Oz failed to win Pennsylvania’s Senate race, the New York Post reported. The defeat of Dr. Mehmet Oz concerned Republicans who disagreed with some of the candidates the former president chose to back. It was even rumored that Trump blamed his wife Melania for urging him to support Dr. Oz.

Angry at Melania? New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted about Trump’s anger. According to statements she obtained from sources close to him, Trump was blaming the people who advised him to back Dr. Oz. They also pointed out that it was a difficult night for him. “Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz – including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him,” said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Is he upset? Maggie Haberman’s statements support the rumors of Trump’s possible annoyance over Tuesday night’s results. According to The Associated Press, if the results of the midterm elections were not solidified, the media narrative clearly was. Good night for the Democrats. Bad night for Republicans. Bad night, especially for Donald Trump. “There are people pushing Trump to reschedule his announcement next week, and several Republicans have texted asking whether he will, but it’s risky and would be acknowledging he’s wounded by yesterday, something that some of his advisers insist is not the case” Haberman said in a tweet.

Did they go against Trump? Trump, who opted not to announce a 2024 bid the night before the election, faced a particularly harsh media evaluation. A Washington Post analysis explained, “Why the 2022 election was a disaster for Trump,” The Associated Press reported. Fox News ran a steady stream of stories with damaging headlines: “Trump-Backed Vance Fails to Mention Former President in Victory Speech.” “Republican Brad Raffensperger, reviled by Trump, wins again in Georgia.” And, “Conservatives point fingers at Trump after disappointing GOP election results,” AP stated. Filed Under: Donald Trump Melania Trump

Does he admit defeat? Trump admitted on Wednesday that his party’s results in the midterm elections have been “somewhat disappointing” as the red wave that the conservatives and some polls predicted did not occur, reported the EFE agency. In a message on his social network, Truth Social, the former president said, “In a certain way, yesterday’s elections were somewhat disappointing.” Although he immediately clarified that, according to his “personal” point of view, they were a triumph, EFE highlighted. Filed Under: Donald Trump Melania Trump