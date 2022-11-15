3 dead and 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia

Shooting at University of Virginia.

At least three people were killed.

A UVA student opened fire on campus.

An armed man opened fire at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on the night of Sunday, November 13. What appeared to be a quiet weekend instantly turned into a nightmare. Three people were killed and two more were injured in the attack.

The identity of the alleged suspect has been released. According to The Sun, police are searching for 23-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones, at student at the university.

Authorities are searching for Christopher Darnell Jones

Authorities issued an alert about the violent act that took place on on campus: “UVA Alert: ASSAULT ACTIVE firearm reported in the Culbreth Road area.” Later they posted: “The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach.”

According to initial reports, the suspect was on the roster of the University of Virginia football team in Charlottesville. He was described as wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes. It was also reported that Jones could be driving a black SUV with the Virginia license plate TWX3580. Filed Under: University of Virginia shooting