3 dead and 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
Shooting at University of Virginia. At least three people were killed. A UVA student opened fire on campus, killing three people.
- Shooting at University of Virginia.
- At least three people were killed.
- A UVA student opened fire on campus.
An armed man opened fire at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on the night of Sunday, November 13. What appeared to be a quiet weekend instantly turned into a nightmare. Three people were killed and two more were injured in the attack.
The identity of the alleged suspect has been released. According to The Sun, police are searching for 23-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones, at student at the university.
Authorities issued an alert about the violent act that took place on on campus: “UVA Alert: ASSAULT ACTIVE firearm reported in the Culbreth Road area.” Later they posted: “The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach.”
According to initial reports, the suspect was on the roster of the University of Virginia football team in Charlottesville. He was described as wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes. It was also reported that Jones could be driving a black SUV with the Virginia license plate TWX3580.
At least 3 people were killed while 2 others were injured
UVA President Jim Ryan reported that the shooting occurred at the Culbreth Garage around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to a statement that was sent to students: “I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care.”
"We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional detail as soon as we are able. This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia."
Classes suspended on Monday after the shooting on the UVA campus
So far the police have reported that the suspect is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous. The president of UVA said that classes will be canceled this Monday as a result of the shooting that that killed three people.
The victims have not been name and it is unclear if they are students at the school or if they were just visitors. According to The Sun a student who was in her dorm near Culbreth Road said she heard six shots. With information from Cavalier Daily and WJLA.