A video of Susana Zabaleta’s concert has gone viral.

The singer had a fan kicked out.

People are criticizing her on social media.

Susana Zabaleta is the star of a viral video after the singer kicked a fan out of one of her concerts. She was clearly annoyed with the fan, who she demanded be removed from the premises.

Zabaleta’s actions got many reactions from internet users who have not hesitated to give their opinions on what the singer did. While there are those who applaud her, there are others who are not at all happy with her.

Susana Zabaleta gets upset with a fan

During her performance in the Alfonso Ortiz Tirado Festival in Sonora, Susana Zabaleta lost patience with one of the attendees. After finishing a song, Zabaleta decided to say a few words to the audience, however her speech was interrupted.

While Susana explained what her next number was about, she realized that some members of the audience were having a conversation, which infuriated the actress. Immediately, Zabaleta asked people to be silent, admitting that she was in a “very ugly mood”. However her reaction surprised many people.