Actor Noureddine El Attab dies of hypothermina after falling from a ship

Actor Noureddine El Attab fell from a boat.

The actor died of hypothermia at only 40 years old.

He was found floating in the sea.

The Spanish entertainment world is in mourning after the death of actor Noureddine El Attab was reported on Saturday. At only 40 years old, he lost his life in the most unexpected way while relaxing in his spare time.

Noureddine El Attab had appeared in films and television series such as El Príncipe, La que se avecina, 30 Monedas and Cuéntame. More information about his funeral is expected to be released in the following days.

A strange death!

Mediterráneo reports that Noureddine El Attab, an actor who lived in Castellón, died after falling from a boat he owned. The details have not been confirmed by the Civil Guard, which has indicated that the circumstances of his death are being investigated.

This news has shocked many people, since the actor was relaxing for a few days on a boat he owned. His unusual death has not raised suspicions about whether it was a murder since everything indicates that it was an accident.