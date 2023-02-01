Actor Noureddine El Attab dies of hypothermina after falling from a ship
Actor Noureddine El Attab fell from a ship. The actor died of hypothermia at only 40 years old. He was found floating in the sea.
The Spanish entertainment world is in mourning after the death of actor Noureddine El Attab was reported on Saturday. At only 40 years old, he lost his life in the most unexpected way while relaxing in his spare time.
Noureddine El Attab had appeared in films and television series such as El Príncipe, La que se avecina, 30 Monedas and Cuéntame. More information about his funeral is expected to be released in the following days.
Mediterráneo reports that Noureddine El Attab, an actor who lived in Castellón, died after falling from a boat he owned. The details have not been confirmed by the Civil Guard, which has indicated that the circumstances of his death are being investigated.
This news has shocked many people, since the actor was relaxing for a few days on a boat he owned. His unusual death has not raised suspicions about whether it was a murder since everything indicates that it was an accident.
Noureddine El Attab died from hypothermia
He died of severe hypothermia after being found in the water in an area of the port of Castelló. Noureddine El Attab was treated on Saturday at the Servicio de Urgencias del Hospital General de Castelló, where he was referred by emergency services with severe hypothermia.
After practicing advanced resuscitation techniques without getting a response, he was finally pronounced dead, according to health sources, which have indicated that the incident is under judicial review.
Moroccan by birth, but residing in Castellón for 15 years, Noureddine El Attab owned the boat from which he fell for unknown reasons. Everything indicates that his death was an accident.
The Unión de Actores y Actrices has said goodbye to him on Twitter, as has Amparo Marco Gual, mayor of the city where he died: “We mourn the loss of Noureddine El Attab, a resident actor in Castelló. From the @AjuntCastello we collaborate on the short film ‘Scripts without papers’, which he directed in 2021 about the reality of migrant minors. Hugs to the family on such a sad day.”