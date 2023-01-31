Tom Verlaine, lead singer and guitarist for Television, has died

Legendary musician Tom Verlaine passed away on Saturday.

Legendary guitarist and vocalist Tom Verlaine, who was in the band Television, died on Saturday afternoon, according to Jesse Paris Smith, who did not reveal his cause of death.

Sopitas reports that the legendary guitarist for Television, Tom Verlaine, passed away on Saturday. Patti Smith’s daughter, Jesse Paris Smith, said he had been ill for some time.

Verlaine died at the age of 73 in Manhattan, New York, where he lived. He was known for his work with the band Television, a group he played with for most of his career.