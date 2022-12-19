Popular DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a suicide note.

Los Angeles police found the dancer’s note.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s wife was devastated by his death.

On Wednesday, December 14, the news of the death of the popular DJ from The Ellen Degeneres Show at 40 was released. Initial reports indicated it was a suicide.

According to TMZ, the police reported that they received a call for help regarding a shooting victim at a hotel in Los Angeles, California. Just two days after his tragic death, a chilling letter written by Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss himself has been revealed.

Police confirm tWitch left a suicide note

Police sources confirmed to TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss had left a note in the room he booked at the Los Angeles hotel. They revealed that the dancer had put his cell phone in airplane mode so that his relatives, who were worried, would not be able to find his location.

Reports state that the popular DJ, who had three children, took an Uber to the Oak Tree Inn, which was less than a mile from his home. His wife went to a Los Angeles police station to report Stephen’s unusual behavior. Filed Under: tWitch Boss suicide note