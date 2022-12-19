Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a suicide note
On Wednesday, December 14, the news of the death of the popular DJ from The Ellen Degeneres Show at 40 was released. Initial reports indicated it was a suicide.
According to TMZ, the police reported that they received a call for help regarding a shooting victim at a hotel in Los Angeles, California. Just two days after his tragic death, a chilling letter written by Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss himself has been revealed.
Police confirm tWitch left a suicide note
Police sources confirmed to TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss had left a note in the room he booked at the Los Angeles hotel. They revealed that the dancer had put his cell phone in airplane mode so that his relatives, who were worried, would not be able to find his location.
Reports state that the popular DJ, who had three children, took an Uber to the Oak Tree Inn, which was less than a mile from his home. His wife went to a Los Angeles police station to report Stephen's unusual behavior.
The note could contain clues about the struggles that led tWitch to suicide
tWitch Boss left at least one clue about the struggles that led to his suicide in the letter, but police sources did not provide details of what the Ellen DJ wrote. That was the key piece of evidence to determine that he had indeed taken his own life.
It was revealed that the note alluded to challenges he faced in the past, but it is not clear exactly what he was referring to. A member of the motel staff discovered the popular DJ and television presenter inside the room on Tuesday. He was already deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
tWitch’s wife Allison Holker is devastated
His wife, Allison Holker, said of the tragedy: “Stephen lit up every room he walked into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light meant everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
"To say that he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am sure that there will not be a day that we do not honor his memory," Allison finished, according to the New York Post. Depression and anxiety are serious illnesses.