JLo mourns the death of ‘World of Dance’ co-star Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at 40. Jennifer Lopez is saddened by the loss of her 'World of Dance' co-star." My heart breaks."
- Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at 40.
- Jennifer Lopez is saddened by the loss of her World of Dance co-star.
- “My heart breaks.”
Jennifer Lopez mourns tWitch. On Wednesday, the entertainment world was devastated by the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was the dancing DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance. He took his life at the age of 40.
On Wednesday, December 14, the news of tWitch’s death broke. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, wrote an emotional message about her husband’s death: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share that my husband Stephen has left us,” she wrote, according to The Associated Press.
Celebrities mourn tWitch’s death
“Stephen lit up every room he walked into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light meant everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans” Allison Holder wrote.
It should be remembered that tWitch began his tenure on The Ellen Show in 2014 and was later promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. Several celebrities have offered their condolences and expressed their sadness on social media.
Jennifer Lopez mourns tWitch
One of the celebrities mourning his death, singer and actress Jennifer López, posted a photo on Instagram where she appears alongside the dancer when she was a guest judge on World of Dance. Ne-Yo and Derek Hough are also in the photo.
In addition to the series of photographs, the Queen of the Bronx wrote an emotional message: ‘Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…💔 Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children 🙏 Sending you love and strength.” Filed Under: Jennifer Lopez Mourns tWitch
“We had a lot of good times”
Another of those affected was Jada Pinkett-Smith. She met the late dancer when they starred in Magic Mike XXL: “I woke up this morning to the news that tWitch is gone. My heart aches for his wife Allison and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. My condolences to all his loved ones that he has left behind,” she wrote in her post.
“We had a lot of great moments on the set of Magic Mike. He was so sweet and kind and generous. Many people suffer in silence. I wish he had known he didn’t have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the broken hearts of his loved ones.” Pinkett-Smith added. Filed Under: Jennifer Lopez Mourns tWitch
Celebs say a last goodbye
Similarly, Alyssa Milano shared a heartbreaking video of the dancer performing on So You Think You Can Dance, with the caption: “RIP TWITCH. Dammit.” Singer and choreographer Paula Abdul was also devastated by the death of her friend.
“I am devastated to hear the news of the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. tWitch greeted the world every day with a beautiful smile that was a direct reflection of his beautiful heart. He was a beacon of light and a true talent whose legacy and impact will live on in the dance community,” she tweeted. Filed Under: Jennifer Lopez mourns tWitch