JLo mourns the death of ‘World of Dance’ co-star Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at 40.

Jennifer Lopez is saddened by the loss of her World of Dance co-star.

“My heart breaks.”

Jennifer Lopez mourns tWitch. On Wednesday, the entertainment world was devastated by the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was the dancing DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance. He took his life at the age of 40.

On Wednesday, December 14, the news of tWitch’s death broke. His wife, Allison Holker Boss, wrote an emotional message about her husband’s death: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share that my husband Stephen has left us,” she wrote, according to The Associated Press.

Celebrities mourn tWitch’s death

“Stephen lit up every room he walked into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light meant everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans” Allison Holder wrote.

It should be remembered that tWitch began his tenure on The Ellen Show in 2014 and was later promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. Several celebrities have offered their condolences and expressed their sadness on social media.