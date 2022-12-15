Stephen “tWitch” Boss is dead at 40.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was a dancer and DJ on The Ellen Degeneres Show, has died at the age of 40. His death has devastated the entertainment world. Although it was just reported on the morning of this December 14, 2022, the news is already circulating on social media.

TMZ reported that the popular dancer died by suicide. So far it is known that police reported that they received a call for help regarding a person who had been shot at a hotel in Los Angeles, California.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Boss’s wife, Allison Holker, allegedly rushed to a nearby police station very upset and saying that her husband had left home without his car, which was unusual. Since then it has been reported police were called to a the hotel because a guest was dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The news quickly spread through social media as tWitch was a beloved personality who touched many lives as a DJ for Ellen Degeneres and as a dancer on reality shows.