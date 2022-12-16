Last video of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss before his death (VIDEO)

Stephen “tWitch” Boss died at 40.

The last video he made before his death surfaces.

He’s survived by his wife Allison Holker and their children.

The last video dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss made before his death is circulating on social media. The video was posted on his wife Allison’s account. In the clip you can see them dancing happily in what appears to be the living room of their house, with Christmas decorations in the background.

“HOLIDAY SUNDAY DANCE!!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot,” is the description that Allison wrote on the video, not knowing that it was probably one of the last beautiful moments that she would have with her husband before he made the decision to take his own life.

The last video of tWitch before his death

The popular dancer’s death was reported on December 14, news that would shake the music, film and television industry. He was best known for working on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Social media was flooded with images and videos of tWitch. However, the one where he is seen dancing happily with his wife Allison to the rhythm of December Back 2 June by Alicia Keys stands out.