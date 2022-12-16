Last video of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss before his death (VIDEO)
Stephen “tWitch” Boss died at 40. The last video he made before his death surfaces. He's survived by his wife Allison Holker and their 3 children.
The last video dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss made before his death is circulating on social media. The video was posted on his wife Allison’s account. In the clip you can see them dancing happily in what appears to be the living room of their house, with Christmas decorations in the background.
“HOLIDAY SUNDAY DANCE!!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot,” is the description that Allison wrote on the video, not knowing that it was probably one of the last beautiful moments that she would have with her husband before he made the decision to take his own life.
The last video of tWitch before his death
The popular dancer’s death was reported on December 14, news that would shake the music, film and television industry. He was best known for working on The Ellen Degeneres Show.
Social media was flooded with images and videos of tWitch. However, the one where he is seen dancing happily with his wife Allison to the rhythm of December Back 2 June by Alicia Keys stands out.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his family
Allison Holker is a dancer and choreographer who has worked in television and film. The couple met in 2006 at a party hosted by So You Think You Can Dance? contestant Ivan Koumaev.
Boss and Allison Holker had two children: Maddox, six years old, and Zaia, just three years old, in addition to 14-year-old Weslie, who is only Allison’s daughter from a previous relationship.
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ cause of death is confirmed
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the DJ and dancer took his own life. Authorities confirmed that he died of a gunshot wound to the head, People magazine reported.
According to local media, he arrived Tuesday night at a small motel in the city of Encino in an altered state and with a small suitcase. Boss was found dead the next day by a motel employee.
tWitch is remembered
Boss began working on Ellen DeGeneres’ her talk show in 2014, where he managed to reach the position of executive producer in 2020. He remained on the show until its last broadcast in 2022.
During his work on the show, he was fortunate to work with countless personalities who fondly remember him and are grieving his loss, such as Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith.