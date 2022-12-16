Chikybombom defends her friend Thalía on ‘Hoy Día’ (VIDEO)
Chikybombom doesn't hold back! The TikToker and new 'Hoy Día' host was harshly criticized for how she expressed herself. Thalía caused the uproar.
The new era of Hoy Día continues to go forward and Chikybombom has sparked controversy with the audience. The TikToker, and new host, spoke out about some harsh criticism of Thalía, whom she considers her dear friend. It was all because of a photograph where she looks very different.
In one of the new segments of the Telemundo morning show, the presenters talk about celebrity controversies. On this occasion, Thalía was the center of attention for her most recent photograph where she appears looking unrecognizable — so much so that people thought she was a man. This made Chikybombom explode.
Chikybombom stands up for her friends
The addition of Chikybombom is one of the most criticized aspects of this new era. People consider her charismatic but not experienced enough to host a show. To prove that’s not case, she went off script to defend her close friend Thalía.
Penélope Menchaca began by explaining that the uproar was because Thalía shared a photo where she’s got heavy makeup, much fuller lips, wet-look hair and a rather elegant necklace. Chikybombom spoke up.
Thalía was the reason why the Hoy Día host was enraged
Thalía continues to make news with whatever she does and this time she was in the eye of the storm because of her appearance. For a while people have noticed that her cheekbones and facial features have changed and she looks puffier. Could it be makeup?
The Hoy Día host said: “What’s the filter for, to use it right? Some fans pointed out that she looks like a man… From so many surgeries she has undergone, on her social networks, all her millions of fans are talking about the businesswoman, artist, mother, life tastes like fruit to her and they are criticizing her,” Chikybombom began.
Chikybombom says Thalía is a very close friend
While Penelope Menchaca tried to calm her down, Chikybombom did not stop: “It could be a filter… I love her, she is my friend, my real friend on Whatsapp and everything, and I’m going to tell you something, the filter was made to be used,” said the presenter and TikToker.
People don’t think she knows how to speak and isn’t up to hosting the show: “Oh, now any clown is a host.” “I don’t like those two for this program.” “No chiky, she can’t speak, how boring I don’t want to watch the program anymore.”
Chikybombom’s style stands out
La Chikybombom is one of the new hosts of the program but people are not happy that the image consultants have made her stand out among the others, including Adamari López who is the favorite. According to El Diario NY she has the best style of all the hosts.
People didn’t hold back: “This woman (Chiky) can NEVER speak with her normal voice, tiring.” “Take Chiky out PLEASE put someone who knows how to speak better.” “How vulgar that lady. She doesn’t even know how to express herself.”“ I’m sorry but she lacks preparation to be on television. Nothing to see.” SEE THE VIDEO OF CHIKYBOMBOM DEFENDING THALÍA HERE. Some images in this article come from the following video.