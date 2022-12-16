Chikybombom defends her friend Thalía on ‘Hoy Día’ (VIDEO)

Chikybombom doesn’t hold back!

The TikToker and new Hoy Día host was harshly criticized for how she expressed herself.

Thalía caused the uproar.

The new era of Hoy Día continues to go forward and Chikybombom has sparked controversy with the audience. The TikToker, and new host, spoke out about some harsh criticism of Thalía, whom she considers her dear friend. It was all because of a photograph where she looks very different.

In one of the new segments of the Telemundo morning show, the presenters talk about celebrity controversies. On this occasion, Thalía was the center of attention for her most recent photograph where she appears looking unrecognizable — so much so that people thought she was a man. This made Chikybombom explode.

Chikybombom stands up for her friends

The addition of Chikybombom is one of the most criticized aspects of this new era. People consider her charismatic but not experienced enough to host a show. To prove that’s not case, she went off script to defend her close friend Thalía.

Penélope Menchaca began by explaining that the uproar was because Thalía shared a photo where she’s got heavy makeup, much fuller lips, wet-look hair and a rather elegant necklace. Chikybombom spoke up.