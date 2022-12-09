JLo is at her best, enjoying her new marriage.

Did Ben Affleck’s wife look bad in recent photos?

Jennifer López still knows how to attract attention. JLo is a married woman and is happily in love with her new husband Ben Affleck. Outside of that, she hasn’t been very active in movies or music lately, so she’s focused on her beauty emporium. However, some recent photographs shocked everyone with her exaggerated look. In a series of Christmas-inspired images, the Bronx Diva wore an unusual outfit. She’s posing next to her Christmas tree, wearing head to toe red. Of course, the ensemble looked expensive as usual. JLo got very Christmassy but did she overdo it? Glasses, belt, bag, coat, pants and boots, all in Christmas red, which even matched her tree skirt, made JLo’s look stand out. People were amazed by it. Her Christmas tree is lavish with gold balls, candy canes, and tons of lights. It’s height was worthy of a mansion like the one she owns, so it was not surprising to anyone that Ben Affleck’s wife is ready to enjoy the holidays with elegance.

Did she dress to match her tree skirt? Standing in front of the Christmas tree, wearing garments which seemed to be made of the same fabric as the tree skirt, JLo took everyone’s breath away as she looked quite festive but elegant. “Everything is starting to look like Christmas!” JLo wrote on the series of colorful, holiday photos. She even highlighted a bag with JLO printed on it.

People react to JLo and her outlandish outfit People were amazed by the photos of JLo all in red: “I can’t believe that you really invented the color red.” “This woman doesn’t age.” “Embrace your most natural side, you don’t need to recharge your lips with red.” “Red is your color.” “The color of the year.” “You leave me speechless.” Nobody could believe that at 52 years old, JLo looked so perfect: “You look so beautiful.” “A shocking beauty.” “You look too much for this world.” “This is what the face of hypergamy looks like gentlemen.” “It’s been a long time without you showing something interesting.” “I want that bag.” “Monumental” “I love that outfit.” “Too hot to bear.”

Remembering the film where she met Ben Affleck Outlets like Univision, People en Español and El Heraldo de Mexico reported that Jennifer López doesn’t accept the fact that Gigli, one of the worst-reviewed films in history, can’t have a sequel, especially now that its protagonists are married in real life. In a recent interview, JLo stated that she should make a sequel to Gigli even though it only raised $7.5 million when its budget was $75 million — in addition to her winning the Razzi for Worst Actress of the year…. So why does she have so much affection for that film? Simple, because it’s there that she met her current husband Ben Affleck. Some images in this note come from this video and this video.