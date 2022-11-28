Problems with Ben Affleck? JLo deletes all of her Instagram posts

What’s going on with JLo’s social media?

The actress deletes all her Instagram posts.

Is she having problems with Ben Affleck?

Actress, singer-songwriter, dancer, American producer, designer and businesswoman, Jennifer López better known as JLo is on everyone’s lips again. On this occasion, it’s not because of a spectacular photo on Instagram, it’s just the opposite.

This new stage in JLo’s life with her husband Ben Affleck has kept her on the sidelines in a controversial matter, since she has not shared daring photographs on social media. Although, she has been seen posing for a session showing off her daring lingerie and charming her fans.

JLo deletes her photos from social media

However, something strange happened to her Instagram, since the artist deleted all the posts from her account. Immediately, rumors began to circulate about a possible marriage problem.

Singer, Jennifer López, changed her profile photo to a black circle on all her social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. So far no one knows why?