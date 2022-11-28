Problems with Ben Affleck? JLo deletes all of her Instagram posts
What's going on with JLo's social media? The actress deletes all her Instagram posts. Is she having problems with Ben Affleck?
- What’s going on with JLo’s social media?
- The actress deletes all her Instagram posts.
- Is she having problems with Ben Affleck?
Actress, singer-songwriter, dancer, American producer, designer and businesswoman, Jennifer López better known as JLo is on everyone’s lips again. On this occasion, it’s not because of a spectacular photo on Instagram, it’s just the opposite.
This new stage in JLo’s life with her husband Ben Affleck has kept her on the sidelines in a controversial matter, since she has not shared daring photographs on social media. Although, she has been seen posing for a session showing off her daring lingerie and charming her fans.
JLo deletes her photos from social media
However, something strange happened to her Instagram, since the artist deleted all the posts from her account. Immediately, rumors began to circulate about a possible marriage problem.
Singer, Jennifer López, changed her profile photo to a black circle on all her social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. So far no one knows why?
Happy in her marriage?
So far, Jennifer López has not come out to clarify this situation. However, it is almost taken for granted that it is not a problem with her current husband since, before deleting her photos, she appeared with the Hollywood actor. It should be remembered that a couple of months ago both they married after ending their first engagement 17 years ago.
A post was shared by JLo on her TikTok account on Sunday, November 20, where she can be seen with her husband. In the image you the couple is happy and smiling while in the background the voice of a child is heard saying: “Guys, I did it. I found the person who makes me happier than ever.” Filed Under: JLo Deletes Photos Social Media
“They have formed a very new friendship”
After they starred in one of the most publicized weddings of recent times, both artists decided to get away from show business and scandals and have a more private life. After three months of marriage, they seem happier than ever.
It is worth mentioning that fans have recently highlighted the supposed new friendship that Jennifer maintains with Ben Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Garner: “Now that Jen and Jen have been mothers, they have gotten to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship. They really enjoy each other,” revealed an anonymous source. With information from Univision, Milenio and CNN. Filed Under: JLo Deletes Social Media