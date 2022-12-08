Jenni Rivera’s father alarmed his fans after being hospitalized.

Now he himself comes out to reveal the truth.

What happened to Don Pedro Rivera? A couple of days ago, a video showing Jenni Rivera’s father in a hospital bed alarmed his followers. Now, Don Pedro Rivera himself breaks his silence and talks about his diagnosis after the operation. In a short video, Pedro Rivera Jr. shared a message that raised alarms as he announced that his father was going undergoing a “serious operation”. He asked for prayers from fans of the Rivera dynasty without giving details about his father’s condition, according to Telemundo. Don Pedro Rivera breaks the silence Now, and after the large number of rumors that arose in regards to Don Pedro Rivera, he himself came out to “show his face” from the hospital bed where he is recovering, he also broke his silence and told the truth about his diagnosis after surgery in a video. In the first seconds of the recording, Don Pedro is observed on the hospital bed, clearly stable, with the vitality and integrity that characterizes the father of singer Lupillo Rivera.

Don Pedro talks about his diagnosis after surgery The video contains a short interview, so part of the Rivera patriarch’s initial statements detail that he is doing very well and that his medical team is prepared. He emphasized that, on this occasion, they were certain about his condition, since previously he had not been offered an accurate treatment or diagnosis. “Usually no one tells you what you have. With this that I’m going through, I had it for many years, until I came to discover it flatly. With the other medical treatment that I had, I went and told them that I had a hernia. The doctor came out, saw my groin and said that I had nothing and that I should return when it grew. When I went with Dr. Carlos Moreno, he examined me with his hands, he raised my testicles and discovered the hernia. After that he sent me for tests and the results said that I had nothing (because of an error by the nurses).” Rivera began by recounting.

Don Pedro Rivera: “The serum ran out and I started seeing black” Subsequently, Don Pedro took the time to send greetings and thanks to his fans, the media and even his ‘haters’ for following his health status and now his recent surgery. He himself explained that the operation was scheduled and not an emergency as had been speculated. This was to fix a problem he’s had for 30 years. Don Pedro reported that in two more days he will be able to leave the hospital to rest from home. This is extremely important to him since, despite being in a “prestigious” clinic, he has experienced inconsistencies. “The water for cleaning ran out, the serum ran out and I started seeing black. You have to be aware of all this, perhaps it is overwork since not all people are interested in how you feel,” explained the father of the Diva de la Banda.

The singer and music producer also explained that he was fine Finally, the regional Mexican singer and music producer recommended to his fans that they shouldn’t get sick, since it is the worst thing they can feel when they find themselves in bed, unable to move. “Thank God I feel good, I’m fine and absolutely nothing will happen. I haven’t been hit by any attack, I’m not weak. I’m strengthened, the thing is that there are mistakes that were never discovered. Thank you very much,“ concluded Don Pedro. According to TV Notas, the Rivera patriarch’s video appeared after his son Juan Rivera told Hoy that his father’s operation had been successful, however he did not offer details about what he was being treated for. With information from Telemundo. Click here to see the complete statements of Don Pedro Rivera.