Pee Wee’s alleged husband speaks about relationship rumors (VIDEO)

“With me there are no games, I am an extremely serious person.” A great scandal broke in the show business world when Tv Notas reported that the singer Pee Wee was supposedly married to his manager Pepe Rincón. Many could not believe what the article said. The popular singer, who rose to fame with the Kumbia Kings, has been in the eye of the hurricane in recent days due to the alleged relationship with his manager. This was revealed by a supposed friend of the pair. Pepe Rincón breaks his silence about his relationship with Pee Wee Tv Notas interviewed a source who stated that the 33-year-old singer had been married for three years to the manager who he’s been with since starting a solo career. Supposedly, Pee Wee was keeping it a secret. “Pee Wee has been married for three years! Yes, they had a very beautiful love story, in fact, they met in 2014, when Pee Wee launched as a solo singer and came to PR Management (his husband’s agency) and one of the most recognized in Mexico, so that he would represent him. It was there that their relationship began, although at first it was merely professional,” the close source shared.

"They were very discreet" Similarly, the source told the magazine that both Pee Wee and Pepe, who are supposedly married, live in McAllen, Texas to avoid the media. "They were very discreet and only their families were at the wedding. Of course they have to handle the situation very discreetly because you already know that in this media (entertainment) everything is known, and rumors are already circulating," he said. Faced with this, Pepe Rincón broke his silence on Ventaneando and denied the rumors that have been circulating in recent days. He even took the time to say that he will take legal action.

Pepe Rincón speaks and makes a threat "What is under public review is a complete defamation. They messed with a lawyer. I am a lawyer so we are obviously going to bring actions. I do not want to go into more detail because there is a legal team, American and Mexican, we are going two ways," Pepe told Ventaneando. Then, he stated that he is a serious person and you should not play with him: "There are no games with me, I am an extremely serious person, I am an extremely honorable person and I go to the last consequences, I am going to repeat that to you because defamation not, not with me," added Pepe Rincón.

"We burst out laughing" During the exclusive, Pee Wee's lawyer and manager revealed how the former member of the Kumbia Kings laughed it off the news: "We burst out laughing. He tells me: 'To be honest it doesn't interest me, I'm not going to go out and deny gossip or slander.'" "I have another position and we are not going to go through legal channels, at least I am speaking personally," the lawyer concluded after being asked about the rumors of his alleged relationship with the Sabes a Chocolate singer. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE .