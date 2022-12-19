Vicente Fernández Jr. and his girlfriend are engaged! Here are the details (VIDEO)
Mariana González Padilla reveals how she and Vicente Fernández Jr. got engaged. All the details of how the romantic moment happened!
- Mariana González Padilla reveals how she and Vicente Fernández Jr. got engaged.
- The son of the Charro de Huentitán plans to marry soon.
- How the romantic moment happened!
Vicente Fernández Jr. and his girlfriend are engaged. Vicente Fernández’s son and his girlfriend, Mariana González Padilla, are living their own fairy tale. After a long wait for the famous couple’s fans, who spent months and months waiting for Jr. to deliver the ring to his girlfriend, the time has finally come.
Jr., and Mariana González have to deal with criticism on a daily basis due to their age difference. However, this does not seem to matter to them at all, as they both continue to enjoy their romance, which soon will become a marriage.
A wedding is coming soon!
The Rica, Famosa y Latina star revealed details about the beautiful marriage proposal from Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita. Despierta América revealed all of the details.
“It was very romantic, I did not expect it,” Mariana González said. “He has invited me on trips on several occasions, and he didn’t tell me what the hell was going on,” she told the cameras. Filed Under: Vicente Fernández Jr and his girlfriend are engaged
How the romantic moment happened
“We’re going to France and I say, ‘Ah ok.’ And he had already told me that we were going to a restaurant for my birthday. But suddenly, I say to him, ‘Look at the heels I’m wearing, I don’t want to walk, please! But then I go downstairs, the first thing I see is a red carpet with a ‘Marry me’ sign,” gushed Vincent Fernandez Jr.’s girlfriend.
Mariana González, who appeared on the reality show Rica, Famosa y Latina, was quite happy about her engagement and even showed off her ring. “Balloons, flowers, champagne, and the Eiffel Tower behind. There was a photographer already prepared. He kneels down and gives me the ring,” the model revealed about how the romantic moment happened. Filed Under: Vicente Fernández Jr and his girlfriend are engaged
They reveal whether they plan to have children soon
In addition, the reporter asked the couple if they plan to have babies soon, and Mariana said that it’s something that they aren’t planning right away but… “I was using protection, but I already removed it (the IUD). At any moment we surprise you” confessed the Mexican influencer.
It should be noted that the couple has been together for quite some time. Vicente Fernández Jr. was married to entertainment journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda, however, rumors indicate that the relationship ended when Jr. met the woman who will soon be his wife — but these are only rumors. CLICK TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE). Filed Under: Vicente Fernández Jr and his girlfriend are engaged