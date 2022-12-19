Mariana González Padilla reveals how she and Vicente Fernández Jr. got engaged.

The son of the Charro de Huentitán plans to marry soon.

How the romantic moment happened!

Vicente Fernández Jr. and his girlfriend are engaged. Vicente Fernández’s son and his girlfriend, Mariana González Padilla, are living their own fairy tale. After a long wait for the famous couple’s fans, who spent months and months waiting for Jr. to deliver the ring to his girlfriend, the time has finally come.

Jr., and Mariana González have to deal with criticism on a daily basis due to their age difference. However, this does not seem to matter to them at all, as they both continue to enjoy their romance, which soon will become a marriage.

A wedding is coming soon!

The Rica, Famosa y Latina star revealed details about the beautiful marriage proposal from Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita. Despierta América revealed all of the details.

“It was very romantic, I did not expect it,” Mariana González said. “He has invited me on trips on several occasions, and he didn’t tell me what the hell was going on,” she told the cameras. Filed Under: Vicente Fernández Jr and his girlfriend are engaged