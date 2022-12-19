Elisa and Ceriani are surprised.

Did Jenni Rivera manifest herself in Chisme No Like’s studio?

The hosts ask a paranormal expert for help.

For the tenth anniversary Jenni Rivera’s death, the entertainment show Chisme No like had a special broadcast to honor La Diva de la Banda. Netizens immediately began to notice something strange.

The hosts Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani contacted professionals in paranormal phenomena to investigate what happened when some members of the Rivera family appeared on the program for the special episode that was dedicated to the late singer.

Strange noises in the Chisme No Like studio

Juan Rivera and Pepe Garza, Elisa’s husband, appeared on Chisme No Like to talk about what Jenni Rivera was like in life and that she suspected that she was going to be killed. Her brother, with obvious pain, talked about how his sister spent her last days.

In minute 59, when Juan Rivera begins to talk about Chiquis, strange noises can be heard, which are not noticed by those present. However, fans noticed these unusual psychophonies during the broadcast. SEE VIDEO HERE