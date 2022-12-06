Martez Abram is sentenced to death.

He killed to coworkers at a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart.

He was sentenced to death. Authorities confirmed Martez Abram’s fate. He is the Southaven Walmart shooter who was convicted of murder after shooting two of his coworkers and injuring a police officer. Martez Abram, the man convicted of a fatal shooting at a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, has been sentenced to death. Abram was found guilty last Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder, according to WKRN. Convicted Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to death Two Walmart employees, Brandon Gales, 38, and Anthony Brown, 40, were killed in the shooting. A police officer was also injured. Video from inside the courtroom shows Abram holding his head and trying to look away as he stared at what appeared to be his fate. According to Local Memphis, the sentencing came one day after the jury convicted Abram on two counts of murder after just 55 minutes of deliberation. This came just hours after Abram took the stand in his own defense.

“Mr. Abram, I want you to take responsibility for your actions” Yesterday relatives of the victims and Abram’s sister spoke in court. Andrea Brown told the jury about her husband Anthony Brown. The father of two was gunned down exactly 20 years after the day he and Andrea started dating. She said his murder left her youngest son, who was five at the time, questioning his faith in God. “Mr. Abram, I want you to take responsibility for your actions and ask God for forgiveness,” Andrea Brown said. “My family and I will accept your sentence today and move on, but we will never be the same.”

A clinical and forensic psychologist testified that Martez Abram suffers from a major depressive disorder and psychosis Andrea Brown also said on the stand that Tracy Tucker Norman, the aunt of Brandon Gales — the other man shot to death at Walmart in July 2019 — spoke about how much he loved his family, according to Yahoo News. A clinical and forensic psychologist testified that Abram suffered from major depressive disorder and psychosis, but was fit to stand trial. Abram’s sister, Monique, has apologized for her brother’s crime. Monique Abram said that over the years he had distanced himself from the family. “I just want to express that this is not the brother that I grew up with,” she said.

Abram shot and killed two co-workers On July 30, authorities said Abram shot and killed two co-workers — Walmart managers Anthony Brown and Brandon Gales. Investigators said Abram had been suspended from Walmart for displaying a knife. They added that Abram also shot and wounded a responding police officer, whose life was saved by a bulletproof vest. Finally, when Abram was asked if he was the person captured on security video and whether he had shot the victims, he said "yes."