Joe Biden pardons those convicted of marijuana possession

President Biden has made a very important announcement.

He issued a mass pardon for those convicted of simple marijuana possession.

Why did he do this?

President Joe Biden, has made a very important announcement. He has issued a mass pardon to all those convicted of simple marijuana possession through an executive order, the White House announced Thursday. The president said that this issue “has affected many lives.”

High-level officials in the Biden administration explained that the order will affect those convicted at the federal level, although no one is currently in prison for this offense. The president encouraged governors to do the same at the state level.

What did Biden say?

“Sending people to jail simply for possessing marijuana has affected too many lives and put people in jail for conduct that is legal in many states,” said President Joe Biden in a video announcing decision. WATCH HERE

“We estimate that around 6,500 people convicted at the federal level for possession of marijuana, and 1,000 people in the District of Columbia, will benefit from this decision,” an official said during the call according to EFE.