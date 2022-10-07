Joe Biden pardons those convicted of marijuana possession
President Biden has made a very important announcement. He issued a mass pardon for those convicted of simple marijuana possession.
President Joe Biden, has made a very important announcement. He has issued a mass pardon to all those convicted of simple marijuana possession through an executive order, the White House announced Thursday. The president said that this issue “has affected many lives.”
High-level officials in the Biden administration explained that the order will affect those convicted at the federal level, although no one is currently in prison for this offense. The president encouraged governors to do the same at the state level.
What did Biden say?
“Sending people to jail simply for possessing marijuana has affected too many lives and put people in jail for conduct that is legal in many states,” said President Joe Biden in a video announcing decision. WATCH HERE
“We estimate that around 6,500 people convicted at the federal level for possession of marijuana, and 1,000 people in the District of Columbia, will benefit from this decision,” an official said during the call according to EFE.
No one should be in prison for marijuana possession
President Biden took to Twitter to address the country: “As I have said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.” This can affect people’s ability to get a job.
Biden asks governors to issue pardons at the state level
“Second: I’m calling on governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses. Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” he tweeted.
The announcement is part of a series of executive actions announced by Biden to try to take steps to decriminalize marijuana, one of his campaign promises. However, it has been slowed down by lack of consensus in Congress.
Marijuana legalization in the United States
Currently, the recreational use of marijuana is legal in 19 states and the District of Columbia, the US capital. In addition, 37 of the 50 states allow medical marijuana. It is becoming more accepted across the country.
