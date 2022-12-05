Form NJ Governor Chris Christie’s niece is arrested.

She assaulted police officers and was harassing a Latino family.

She injured six police officers after refusing to get off the plane. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s niece was detained by authorities after causing a scene on an airplane by harassing a Latino family and accusing them of “smuggling cocaine”. The young woman had to be escorted off the aircraft, injuring six officers in the process. The news was released days after the incident. At the moment, Chris Christie hasn’t spoken about the what happened and Shannon Epstein’s family has also remained silent. THE PLANE HAD TO RETURN TO THE GATE! Chris Christie is in the eye of the hurricane when it was revealed that his niece had been arrested after being expelled from a Spirit Airlines flight. She became disruptive and began making offensive, racist remarks about a Hispanic family, according to the New York Post. According to reports, 25-year-old Shannon Epstein was arrested and injured six police officers who were called to escort her off the plane. The incident took place on Thanksgiving Day. At the moment, the former governor of New Jersey hasn’t issued a statement on the subject.

She bit police? Authorities say Shannon Epstein wounded six officers while refusing to get off a plane at a Louisiana airport early on Thanksgiving Day, according to The Associated Press. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman bit, kicked and spat at Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. The incident occurred around six in the morning, when she began to harass a nearby Latino family.

What did Shannon Epstein say to the family? It all started when Shannon Epstein asked a family — who she assumed were Hispanic — if they were “smuggling cocaine,” according Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde, reported NOLA. The 25-year-old was charged because she was bothering the family during the flight and expressing anger at them. Airline workers requested that Epstein be removed from the plane because she was getting more and more angry and the plane, which had started to taxi towards the runway, returned to the gate. When deputies arrived, Epstein refused to exit, according to NOLA.

What else did she do? Police charged Epstein with six counts of assaulting a police officer, three counts of disorderly conduct, one count of resisting authority by force and one count of remaining after forbidden, according to The Associated Press. When they tried to arrest her, she became ‘extremely combative’, Rivarde explained. Meanwhile, Epstein was yelling that deputies were going to lose their jobs or end up in jail, bragging that she was connected to powerful people and that her uncle is a friend of former President Donald Trump. Filed Under: Chris Christie’s Niece Arrested

What will happen to Epstein? Epstein was released from Jefferson Parish Correctional Center later that day after posting $10,750 bail and has a court date on January 23, the AP reported. The case could go to Federal Court because it happened while she was on an airline plane. Reports of passenger misbehavior have skyrocketed since air travel surged after the first pandemic shutdowns, reported AP. However, what was striking was that the ex-governor’s niece created such a scene. Filed Under: Chris Christie Niece Arrested