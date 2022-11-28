Walmart employee who witnessed the massacre recounts chilling details of the shooting.

One of the store managers started shooting in the middle of a work meeting.

Andre Bing killed six people and injured six more. HE STARTED SHOOTING! A Walmart employee who witnessed the massacre offers chilling details of the shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, where six people were killed when a store manager opened fire. On Tuesday, at 10:12 p.m., local police received an emergency call warning about shots fired inside a Walmart Supercenter which was open to the public. Later it became known that the shooter was an employee of the store. Walmart employee recounts chilling details of deadly shooting Before the police confirmed his identity, other store employees had already pointed to Andre Bing as the shooter. On Wednesday, after notifying his family, police confirmed that the 31-year-old man who opened fire on his colleagues was the head of a night crew and had been a Walmart employee since 2010. Briana Tyler, a Walmart employee, witnessed the massacre and said the man was “just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way”. In that indiscriminate attack, Andre Bing ended up killing six people and injuring six more.

Shot in the middle of a work meeting Tyler recalled that a group of 15 to 20 employees from the overnight stocking team met in the break room to go over the work plan for the next morning. “All right guys, we have a light night ahead of us,” said one of the team leaders to start the meeting. The next thing Tyler remembers, Bing turned around, pulled out his gun, and started shooting at the rest of the crew. “Everything happened very quickly.” At first she doubted that they were real shots and even thought that it could be a drill.

Her coworkers fell in front of her Unfortunately, the threat was real and within seconds she saw her coworkers dropping. “It is by the grace of God that a bullet missed me. I saw the smoke leaving the gun, and I literally watched bodies drop. It was crazy,” she told ABC News. On Wednesday, local police stated that the bodies of two of the victims, as well as Bing, were found in that break room. A third body was found in front of the store. Three other victims were transported to local hospitals where they died, according to The Associated Press. By the time police arrived at the Chesapeake store, the shooter was already dead. Bing apparently shot himself. The police explained that the attacker had a gun and several cartriges and that they were working to determine what could have motivated this massacre.

He spared her life? Jessie Wilczewski, another Walmart employee who witnessed the tragedy, told WAVY that, as soon as she heard the shots, she hid under a table but Bing saw her and pointed the gun at her. “It didn’t even look real until you could feel the gun go off, pow, pow, pow, you can feel it,” she said. Wilczewski said Bing “spared her life” when he told her to go home and she left. “Jessie, go home,” the shooter told her, shooting from left to right as he laughed. She said she had only been working at the store for a week.