7 confirmed dead after shooting at a Walmart in Virginia

Report shots in one of the busiest retailers in the country.

They confirm 7 people died in the shooting.

They claim the shooter was a Walmart store manager.

A few hours before Thanksgiving is celebrated in the United States, authorities report a shooting at one of the busiest retailers in the country and now the authorities confirm a balance of 7 dead from the shooting at the Virginia Walmart store.

On Tuesday night there was a deadly shooting at the Walmart located just off Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake, Virginia, in which multiple people were killed and others injured. Authorities reported that the shooter also ended up dead.

7 confirmed dead after shooting at Walmart in Virginia

At 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, local police received an emergency call about gunshots inside a Walmart that was still open. In fact, it was less than an hour before they closed when the tragedy ocurred.

Chesapeake Police Department officers responded, as well as, FBI agents and Virginia Beach police. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found multiple people shot. A man, believed to be the store manager, allegedly opened fire and then turned the gun on himself.