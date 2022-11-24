7 confirmed dead after shooting at a Walmart in Virginia
A few hours before Thanksgiving is celebrated in the United States, authorities report a shooting at one of the busiest retailers in the country and now the authorities confirm a balance of 7 dead from the shooting at the Virginia Walmart store.
On Tuesday night there was a deadly shooting at the Walmart located just off Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake, Virginia, in which multiple people were killed and others injured. Authorities reported that the shooter also ended up dead.
At 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, local police received an emergency call about gunshots inside a Walmart that was still open. In fact, it was less than an hour before they closed when the tragedy ocurred.
Chesapeake Police Department officers responded, as well as, FBI agents and Virginia Beach police. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found multiple people shot. A man, believed to be the store manager, allegedly opened fire and then turned the gun on himself.
Initially there was talk of at least 10 fatalities, but at 4:30 am the Chesapeake police offered an update on the information and confirmed that 7 people had died among which was also the shooter. WATCH VIDEO HERE.
Leo Kosinski, a spokesman for the Chesapeake police, added that the injured had been rushed to several area hospitals, said WAVY. “I mean it’s sad, you know we’re a couple days before Thanksgiving,” he added.
About the attacker
Local police have yet to reveal the identity of the assailant, but stressed that the person had died. Kosinski said he does not believe police fired, but would not confirm whether the shooter was killed by authorities or died of self-inflicted injuries, said The Associated Press.
After receiving the call, officers entered the store, confirmed there was no threat, and continued to find victims for about 30 to 45 minutes. According to a clerk who was on duty, the shooting started in the back of the store. Authorities also found a body just outside the main entrance.
The shooter was the manager
Suspected staff members commented that the person involved in the shooting was one of their bosses and detailed in horror that the man burst into the store’s break room with a gun before he opened fire on other employees, reported CNN.
Aside from fatalities, authorities did not say how many people were injured or what their condition was, but a spokesman for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital confirmed they were treating five patients from the Walmart shooting there. WATCH VIDEO HERE.