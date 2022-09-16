Horrible new details about father’s 911 call after he killed his family
Marcus Milligan called 911 after murdering his family. Police believe he planned the murder-suicide. Was the mother also partly to blame?
- Marcus Milligan called 911 after murdering his family.
- Police believe he planned the murder-suicide.
- Was the mother also partly to blame?
WAS HE DEPRESSED? After the discovery of a family that was shot to death by the father — who then killed himself — the most lurid details of the incident have come to light. It has been revealed that Marcus Milligan ended up calling 911 after committing the heinous act against his children.
The incident is being investigated by authorities, who believe it could be a murder-suicide that occurred with the mother’s approval. It is not the first time that a murder-suicide case casts a shadow over a community. Recently, news of an Albanian actor who killed himself along with his wife, by jumping from the building where they lived, in front of their children was reported.
DID MARCUS MILLIGAN CALL 911?
Terrifying details about the murder-suicide of a Maryland family have emerged. They were found by authorities inside the home they shared. According to the initial reports, Marcus Milligan was having mental health issues and his wife, Tara, was also not well, The Sun indicated.
After murdering his children and wife, Marcus called 911 to report what he had done. Thanks to statements obtained by The Sun, we know what happened that fatal day and what could have triggered his decision. After the news broke, a close friend of the couple confirmed that he was had spent time with them.
What did Milligan tell the 911 operator?
It was revealed that Milligan decided — at the last minute — to call 911 before he died. According to police in Cecil County, Maryland, he told them that he had shot his wife Tara and their children, Teresa, 14, Nora, 11, and Finn, 8, according to an email from the authorities, The Sun reported.
But, it was not the only statement he made. He said that he had decided to take his own life after murdering his family. After informing the authorities about his plans, the man hung up. Shortly after, police in Cecil County, Maryland reported that they had found the entire family dead.
Under Investigation?
The police informed The Sun that the phone call is still under investigation and stated that they are seeking information about the events that occurred inside the Milligan family home. The incident occurred on September 9 and authorities continue to work to uncover the ‘terrifying’ facts of this case.
“What happened before the emergency call on the morning of September 9 is still under investigation,” Lieutenant Michael Holmes told The Sun. It was also explained that the investigation could discover whether there was a suicide note or whether both parents were responsible for the death of the three children.
Was it planned?
The statements of a close friend of the family could change the landscape for authorities. The friend informed The Sun that both Marcus and Tara were going through a rough patch after the death of their son, Connor, who lost his life after a battle with cancer. Apparently, that situation occurred three years before the murder-suicide.
The family friend claimed that Marcus and Tara had been struggling with their emotions due to this tragic event. As they indicated, the couple was unable to overcome the death of their son. The friend also stressed that Marcus “was a good man” and asked The Sun to maintain their anonymity. The police have not shared further information in this regard. Filed Under: Marcus Milligan Homicide Family