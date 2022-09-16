Horrible new details about father’s 911 call after he killed his family

Marcus Milligan called 911 after murdering his family.

Police believe he planned the murder-suicide.

Was the mother also partly to blame?

WAS HE DEPRESSED? After the discovery of a family that was shot to death by the father — who then killed himself — the most lurid details of the incident have come to light. It has been revealed that Marcus Milligan ended up calling 911 after committing the heinous act against his children.

The incident is being investigated by authorities, who believe it could be a murder-suicide that occurred with the mother’s approval. It is not the first time that a murder-suicide case casts a shadow over a community. Recently, news of an Albanian actor who killed himself along with his wife, by jumping from the building where they lived, in front of their children was reported.

DID MARCUS MILLIGAN CALL 911?

Terrifying details about the murder-suicide of a Maryland family have emerged. They were found by authorities inside the home they shared. According to the initial reports, Marcus Milligan was having mental health issues and his wife, Tara, was also not well, The Sun indicated.

After murdering his children and wife, Marcus called 911 to report what he had done. Thanks to statements obtained by The Sun, we know what happened that fatal day and what could have triggered his decision. After the news broke, a close friend of the couple confirmed that he was had spent time with them.