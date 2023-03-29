Silvia Pinal is crowned “Queen of the Immortals” and has a new rival
Silvia Pinal was crowned the Queen of the Immortals. Social media users declared that Silvia won the battle after Chabelo's death.
- Silvia Pinal was crowned the Queen of the Immortals.
- Social media users declared that Silvia won the battle after Chabelo’s death.
- However, she already has a new rival.
After the tragic death of Xavier López, bettern known as “Chabelo”, on Saturday March 25, memes were quick to appear on social media. Internet users crowned Silvia Pinal the “Queen of Immortals”.
However, Silvia Pinal still cannot claim victory because people began pointing out other celebrities that are the same age or older than the soap opera actress. Now they are debating who will live the longest.
Silvia Pinal is crowned the Queen of the Immortals
The long rivalry came to a close on Saturday when fans learned of Chabelo’s death. Now they say Silvia Pinal is the remaining queen.
After this, social media was flooded with memes related to the fictitious rivalry between Xavier López and Silvia Pinal to see who would be crowned King or Queen of the Immortals. Now Pinal is the winner.
Silvia Pinal already has a rival to see who will live longer
Internet users stopped Silvia Pinal’s victory lap, arguing that there are more celebrities who can put up a fight in the battle for the Immortal title. Internet users mentioned María Victoria in several of the memes.
One showed a simulation of a race where the first two places are occupied by María Victoria and Sergio Corona, while Pinal remains in third place.
Her other rival is Sergio Corona
While some users say the one to beat is María Victoria, a few more say that Sergio Corona, one of the stars of the iconic television series Como Dice el Dicho, will outlast them all.
With a meme from the popular video game Mortal Kombat, users say that Silvia Pinal unlocked a new opponent after Chabelo’s death so now Sergio Corona is a favorite.
More celebrities join the memes
Users continued to mention other Mexican television stars, stating that Elsa Aguirre and Yolanda Montes are still fighting for the position at 92 and 91 years old respectively.
On the other hand, they also mentioned Queta Lavat, who is 94 years old. However, after Chabelo’s passing, internet users momentarily put the iconic Silvia Pinal in first place.