Silvia Pinal is crowned “Queen of the Immortals” and has a new rival

Silvia Pinal was crowned the Queen of the Immortals.

Social media users declared that Silvia won the battle after Chabelo’s death.

However, she already has a new rival.

After the tragic death of Xavier López, bettern known as “Chabelo”, on Saturday March 25, memes were quick to appear on social media. Internet users crowned Silvia Pinal the “Queen of Immortals”.

However, Silvia Pinal still cannot claim victory because people began pointing out other celebrities that are the same age or older than the soap opera actress. Now they are debating who will live the longest.

Silvia Pinal is crowned the Queen of the Immortals

The long rivalry came to a close on Saturday when fans learned of Chabelo’s death. Now they say Silvia Pinal is the remaining queen.

After this, social media was flooded with memes related to the fictitious rivalry between Xavier López and Silvia Pinal to see who would be crowned King or Queen of the Immortals. Now Pinal is the winner.